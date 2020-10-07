‘He’s got COVID eye!’ Debate watchers concerned about Mike Pence’s pink eyes

Mike Pence seemed to be having problems with his left eye (right from the audience). In the corner, it appeared to be very red and it sparked conversations about whether it was pink eye, generally caused by rubbing your eye without washing your hands after using the bathroom. It could also have been a ruptured blood vessel or some other complications for the vice president.

Pence also appeared to have a little bit of pink in his other eye, which seemed more watery than the other. Pence also seemed to be compensating it by looking the other direction so it wouldn’t be as obvious.

The Opthalmology Times reported that pink eye can also be one of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

Either way, it sparked a lot of questions from viewers watching the Wednesday debate. See their comments and speculation below:

Someone sharted close to @vp pence’s eye. That is pink eye pic.twitter.com/YLLME8psAA — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence's tie really brings out his pink eye. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) October 8, 2020

Does Pence have pink eye? Covid symptom alert pic.twitter.com/eFovDdNHiS — ScienceisReal (@ilovemaps_) October 8, 2020

Uh Pence has the poopy pink eye pic.twitter.com/4tpqHDLqFk — Molly (@Molly_Kats) October 8, 2020

Woah what’s up with Pence’ zombie eye?? Pink eye is a COVID symptom! #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/iHU7aJs6CJ — Houston 🏳️‍🌈 (@radiohouston) October 8, 2020

where do you think he got that from https://t.co/h10YqpLLMM pic.twitter.com/h03Ngo4DDr — .Alex (@215alexb) October 8, 2020

Is pink eye a symptom of the rona? Cuz Pence got it. Also this moderator needs put out the dude on a leash, for real! #VicePresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/TdraroVOeh — clarence ting (@delicioustings) October 8, 2020

Why does pence look like an old EMINEM..

And wtf is wrong with his eye- pic.twitter.com/OFoFIuhFeb — DRAMA TODAY (@drama_today) October 8, 2020

Wtf is up with Pence's eye? Reminds me of the bad guy from Last Action Hero pic.twitter.com/Hn1czc7Z96 — Khalid A 👻 BOO! H 🪓 meh (@buhakmeh) October 8, 2020

What’s wrong with Pence’s eye? Anyone else seeing this? You know, pink eye is a sign of Covid-19.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/aZGGR2VfJH — Lady Liviana 🌊 (@RomulanX) October 8, 2020

Pence looks ill! What wrong with his left eye?? I need answers. yikes pic.twitter.com/EQXOh47GRk — Omarosa (@OMAROSA) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence’s pink eye reminds me of the last time I was this disgusted by pink eye on TV. pic.twitter.com/ijaLfJugeh — Jason Gore (@sonicdork) October 8, 2020

Is pink eye a symptom of covid-19? Asking for Mike Pence — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) October 8, 2020

It appears @KamalaHarris has already caused VP Pence to burst a blood vessel in his left eye. Stay tuned, lot of debate left! #Debates2020 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 8, 2020

Is it me or does Pence have a Covid red eye thing going on? pic.twitter.com/TSt54kdgb8 — Biden 2020 because F*ck this Sh*t! (@susandbarry) October 8, 2020

Does Pence have pink eye? This administration is a cesspool of diseases. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/GoZh0XhnVt — Mrs. G (@MelGtz) October 8, 2020

Pence's left eye is bright red… broken blood vessel from the stress??? pic.twitter.com/duW7LT379O — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) October 8, 2020

What the hell is wrong with Pence's eye??? This is not good. #VicePresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/V6HZBfkoes — STYLEnosh (@STYLEnosh) October 8, 2020

Is Pence crying? That Christofascist cyborg’s eye sockets are looking like two wet ass pussies. I don’t think he can even look in the mirror without cheating on Mother. — 🔥Reverend Aiden (@SweetFnLucifer) October 8, 2020

Subtle message regarding Pence's left eye: pic.twitter.com/9jfqOm6obH — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 8, 2020

Is it just me or does Pence look like he has pink eye…? And isn’t pink eye a sign of COVID-19…? #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/dBKQTWaWC2 — talia stone (@taliastne) October 8, 2020

Pink eye is a frequent symptom of COVID-19, and Mike Pence has severe pink eye. Methinks another White House positive test is well on its way. 👀👀👀 #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/8mloEVDb6u — Trinity is Voting for Biden/Harris (@TrinityMustache) October 8, 2020

Does Pence has covid? He seems to have pink eye!? pic.twitter.com/tdNLiyd4j8 — Supal (@supaldesai_) October 8, 2020

Pence’s eye is getting redder as this debate progresses… pic.twitter.com/V4ATXpGUqD — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) October 8, 2020

Why is Pence’s eye pink? pic.twitter.com/InSkIjcpBY — CR 'VOTE HIM OUT' Wright (@cee_dub) October 8, 2020

What is wrong with Pence's left eye? pic.twitter.com/VbLM6Obzti — Mr. Pop Charts (@MrPopCharts) October 8, 2020

#VPDebate mike pence has a look in his eye which I have seen before… pic.twitter.com/gHmBw63QBF — Daryl Oliver (@bigdtampa) October 8, 2020

Pence trying to check out his watery pink eye in the plexiglass pic.twitter.com/sYD1M0QKUg — Lauren Rinaldi 🌸 (@LRinaldiArt) October 8, 2020

Pence has pink eye… which is a symptom of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/04dN39Lpvv — Lucas Brown Eyes (@LucasBrownEyes) October 8, 2020

Zoom in on Pence’s eye: pic.twitter.com/qRsVm7y6iL — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) October 8, 2020

Pence looks like the fake Arnold Schwarzenegger head that cuts its own eye out in The Terminator pic.twitter.com/gfZgIymhit — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) October 8, 2020

Does Pence look like Le Chiffre or just have suuuuper bad pink eye? Covid symptom? #VPDebate #VPDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/e06w2MXrB9 — One Awkward Mama (@OneAwkwardMama) October 8, 2020