‘He’s laughing at Kentucky’: Mitch McConnell’s opponent tears into his disregard for COVID devastation

On CNN Wednesday, retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath, the Democratic candidate challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), discussed the moment in the debate where McConnell laughed in her face while she discussed his refusal to secure COVID-19 stimulus.

“Let me play that moment,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “You know, you mentioned the debate. You’re talking about the stimulus bill, and here is his response when you were speaking about why isn’t there a stimulus bill … so he did laugh and continued to laugh as you were speaking. What was your feeling as to why he did that?”

“Well, I mean, I think he’s just — it’s like he’s laughing at Kentucky,” said McGrath. “Our problems here are real. And he’s incapable of seeing them, because, you know, if you take a step back, you would not be ramming through a Supreme Court justice right now. You would be negotiating for aid. He didn’t see the urgency to negotiate for aid, more aid, back in the spring. And all summer long, it didn’t do anything on this, and here we are today with, you know, so many Kentuckians that need help.”

“I think what it shows in the debate is when you put us side by side, you see somebody — and my fellow Kentuckians can see — he’s not somebody that is listening to them and not somebody who is working for them,” added McGrath.

Watch below: