‘He’s laughing at Kentucky’: Mitch McConnell’s opponent tears into his disregard for COVID devastation
On CNN Wednesday, retired fighter pilot Amy McGrath, the Democratic candidate challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), discussed the moment in the debate where McConnell laughed in her face while she discussed his refusal to secure COVID-19 stimulus.
“Let me play that moment,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “You know, you mentioned the debate. You’re talking about the stimulus bill, and here is his response when you were speaking about why isn’t there a stimulus bill … so he did laugh and continued to laugh as you were speaking. What was your feeling as to why he did that?”
“Well, I mean, I think he’s just — it’s like he’s laughing at Kentucky,” said McGrath. “Our problems here are real. And he’s incapable of seeing them, because, you know, if you take a step back, you would not be ramming through a Supreme Court justice right now. You would be negotiating for aid. He didn’t see the urgency to negotiate for aid, more aid, back in the spring. And all summer long, it didn’t do anything on this, and here we are today with, you know, so many Kentuckians that need help.”
“I think what it shows in the debate is when you put us side by side, you see somebody — and my fellow Kentuckians can see — he’s not somebody that is listening to them and not somebody who is working for them,” added McGrath.
Trump was refuted by his ‘hand-picked’ attorney general and can’t pass it off on the ‘deep state’: Preet Bharara
On CNN Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara broke down the implications of Attorney General William Barr closing the probe into Obama-era "unmaskings" without any charges.
"We're going to have a very disgruntled and irritated president, who, time after time after time likes to demonize his adversaries not just in the political way but by threatening law enforcement," said Bharara. "This goes back, and is of a piece, with what he said during the campaign back in 2015 and 2016, the 'lock her up' chants, sometimes that he led himself ... You know, he has very little basis to be upset, although he will be, given that he's gone out of his way to push this investigation of the unmasking, which I don't even know if he understands what that process is and how it works and how members of his administration also engage in this, you know, somewhat standard practice in the intelligence community, of unmasking."
BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett caught in another scandal for failing to disclose politics to the Senate
CNN reported Wednesday that there are at least seven additional talks not listed on public calendars from the University of Notre Dame's law school that involved Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Missing on the Senate paperwork was a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, according to a CNN KFile review.
Barrett is listed as participating in the newly discovered talks from 2004 to 2013 and involve panel participation on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a talk with the law school's anti-abortion group, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium, and an event sponsored by Notre Dame's Women's Legal Forum.
Ex-CIA chief tears into ‘deeply disturbed’ Trump for promoting conspiracy theory about Bin Laden’s death
On CNN Wednesday, former CIA Director John Brennan ripped into President Donald Trump for retweeting a bizarre conspiracy theory denying Osama bin Laden's death — an event Brennan himself was in the White House to see.
"The president ... retweeted a post suggesting that Osama bin Laden's death was a hoax," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "You, of course, were there in the White House Situation Room as the operation unfolded ... what goes through your mind when you see president of the United States sowing doubt about what you call the most well-planned and successful operation you personally, a long time member of the U.S. intelligence community, witnessed?"