McConnell bashed for ‘laughing like Confederate Voldemort’ about coronavirus during Kentucky debate: ‘Ain’t a damn thing funny’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was blasted following Monday’s night’s U.S. Senate debate in Kentucky.

McConnell began laughing when the Senate’s failure to pass additional COVID-19 stimulus was criticized by Democrat Amy McGrath.

“The House passed a bill in May and the Senate went on vacation,” McGrath noted.

“You just don’t do that,” she continued, as McConnell began laughing.

Mitch McConnell LAUGHS when called out for his lack of action on COVID. #KYSen "If you want to call yourself a leader you got to get things done." pic.twitter.com/dHbXDf28OQ — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 12, 2020

Throughout the debate, McConnell reportedly laughed off coronavirus questions repeatedly.

FIVE times, @senatemajldr LAUGHED OFF questions regarding COVID during tonight's #KYSen Debate. It's obvious that Mitch McConnell isn't taking this election, COVID, or KY voters seriously. pic.twitter.com/pnaTR78yWi — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 13, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about McConnell’s laughter:

Ain’t a damn thing funny. Our loved ones are losing everything. Kentucky is being crushed. He finds it amusing. I find him despicable. https://t.co/5xZFhPsdpk — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) October 13, 2020

How many more times does @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell have to laugh at a woman before EVER SINGLE WOMAN votes this F dinosaur out of office? https://t.co/iEj4s0FQHN — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 13, 2020

McConnell should be voted out just for this laugh. Over 200k people have died and he evil laughs?!?! Despicable! https://t.co/pPUe3NkoBz — Carla Day (@CarlaDay) October 13, 2020

Twice in one week we have been subjected to that weird Mitch McConnell goblin laugh. — Lizz "Good Genes" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) October 13, 2020

McConnell’s laugh drives away rodents — Dave "Alive" Anthony (@daveanthony) October 13, 2020

The chortle from hell. Has Sen. Mitch McConnell been laughing throughout the entire coronavirus crisis? It’s utterly grotesque. Challenger Amy McGrath elevates the debate with appropriate attention to America’s serious problems. Vote @AmyMcGrathKY #KYSen pic.twitter.com/01IQ5Rd07H — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) October 13, 2020

McConnell's reaction will not sit well with many women. https://t.co/sW7q9bHie5 — David Knowles (@writerknowles) October 13, 2020

Here's Mitch McConnell laughing like Confederate Voldemort at dead doctors, nurses, teachers, first line workers, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and children. pic.twitter.com/YsWgrH3ELk — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 13, 2020

Mitch McConnell is gonna burn in hell and the only thing that sucks is that I think he's gonna kind of enjoy it https://t.co/CNNq3yuY7c — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 13, 2020

If the “Dean Scream” could ultimately sink a candidate’s bid, the “McConnell Cackle” should sure do the same. And quickly I hope. https://t.co/FMaRaDlCg7 — Sheril Kirshenbaum (@Sheril_) October 13, 2020

What the fuck is McConnell laughing about? This is not fucking funny, Mitch. https://t.co/wLSZrcOnx6 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 13, 2020

McConnell's team needs to write DO NOT LAUGH on the palm of his hand. — B. Clay Moore (@bclaymoore) October 13, 2020

Watching this debate, one gets the impression that Mitch McConnell practiced very hard on how to laugh https://t.co/fEUrDZ5NXQ — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 12, 2020

Watch out, Mitch McConnell’s laughter is airborne. https://t.co/VqWedabVIG — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 13, 2020

Say what you like about Mitch McConnell, go ahead, I'll wait…………………………………………………………………………………….but he'd do really well teaching a Master Class in Super Villainy. His evil cackle is impeccable. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) October 13, 2020