McConnell bashed for ‘laughing like Confederate Voldemort’ about coronavirus during Kentucky debate: ‘Ain’t a damn thing funny’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was blasted following Monday’s night’s U.S. Senate debate in Kentucky.
McConnell began laughing when the Senate’s failure to pass additional COVID-19 stimulus was criticized by Democrat Amy McGrath.
“The House passed a bill in May and the Senate went on vacation,” McGrath noted.
“You just don’t do that,” she continued, as McConnell began laughing.
Mitch McConnell LAUGHS when called out for his lack of action on COVID. #KYSen
"If you want to call yourself a leader you got to get things done." pic.twitter.com/dHbXDf28OQ
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 12, 2020
Throughout the debate, McConnell reportedly laughed off coronavirus questions repeatedly.
FIVE times, @senatemajldr LAUGHED OFF questions regarding COVID during tonight's #KYSen Debate.
It's obvious that Mitch McConnell isn't taking this election, COVID, or KY voters seriously. pic.twitter.com/pnaTR78yWi
— Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 13, 2020
Here’s some of what people were saying about McConnell’s laughter:
Ain’t a damn thing funny.
Our loved ones are losing everything. Kentucky is being crushed.
He finds it amusing. I find him despicable. https://t.co/5xZFhPsdpk
— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) October 13, 2020
How many more times does @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell have to laugh at a woman before EVER SINGLE WOMAN votes this F dinosaur out of office? https://t.co/iEj4s0FQHN
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 13, 2020
McConnell should be voted out just for this laugh. Over 200k people have died and he evil laughs?!?! Despicable! https://t.co/pPUe3NkoBz
— Carla Day (@CarlaDay) October 13, 2020
Twice in one week we have been subjected to that weird Mitch McConnell goblin laugh.
— Lizz "Good Genes" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) October 13, 2020
McConnell’s laugh drives away rodents
— Dave "Alive" Anthony (@daveanthony) October 13, 2020
The chortle from hell. Has Sen. Mitch McConnell been laughing throughout the entire coronavirus crisis? It’s utterly grotesque. Challenger Amy McGrath elevates the debate with appropriate attention to America’s serious problems. Vote @AmyMcGrathKY #KYSen pic.twitter.com/01IQ5Rd07H
— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) October 13, 2020
McConnell's reaction will not sit well with many women. https://t.co/sW7q9bHie5
— David Knowles (@writerknowles) October 13, 2020
Here's Mitch McConnell laughing like Confederate Voldemort at dead doctors, nurses, teachers, first line workers, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and children. pic.twitter.com/YsWgrH3ELk
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 13, 2020
Mitch McConnell is gonna burn in hell and the only thing that sucks is that I think he's gonna kind of enjoy it https://t.co/CNNq3yuY7c
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 13, 2020
If the “Dean Scream” could ultimately sink a candidate’s bid, the “McConnell Cackle” should sure do the same. And quickly I hope. https://t.co/FMaRaDlCg7
— Sheril Kirshenbaum (@Sheril_) October 13, 2020
What the fuck is McConnell laughing about? This is not fucking funny, Mitch. https://t.co/wLSZrcOnx6
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 13, 2020
McConnell's team needs to write DO NOT LAUGH on the palm of his hand.
— B. Clay Moore (@bclaymoore) October 13, 2020
Watching this debate, one gets the impression that Mitch McConnell practiced very hard on how to laugh https://t.co/fEUrDZ5NXQ
— Bill Scher (@billscher) October 12, 2020
Watch out, Mitch McConnell’s laughter is airborne. https://t.co/VqWedabVIG
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 13, 2020
Say what you like about Mitch McConnell, go ahead, I'll wait…………………………………………………………………………………….but he'd do really well teaching a Master Class in Super Villainy. His evil cackle is impeccable.
— Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) October 13, 2020
ditch mitch #25thAmendmentNow #BidenHarris2020 #amymcgrath https://t.co/vwzE5Y2BD0
— ROSIE (@Rosie) October 13, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s promise to revive Wisconsin manufacturing with FoxConn deal has been an utter flop
President Donald J. Trump is touting a program that continuously fails as proof that he's responsible for reviving the U.S. manufacturing industry.
In a letter to the Taiwan-based company’s Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin’s economic development agency said Foxconn was a long way away from building the large TV screens it had proposed in 2017, when it promised to eventually create 13,000 jobs in the state.
2020 Election
‘You could suffocate’: Florida Trump mask truthers say ‘common sense’ will keep them safe
President Donald J. Trump spoke for about an hour at a campaign rally Monday night in Florida and did so without a mask. In a segment on his talk show Anderson Cooper 360, Cooper talked with reporter Gary Tuckman who was on the scene.
"If you thought if people would be more careful after hearing that Donald Trump had coronavirus and there was a superspreader event at the White House, you would be incorrect," Tuckman said. "Hundreds and hundreds of people lined up outside in the bright sun for hours here in Sandford, Fla. There was no social distancing, and it looks like about 90% of people did not have masks. Everyone had their temperatures checked and they were given hand sanitizer - they were also given masks - but there was no mandate to wear them. Most of those masks were put in pockets or purses and never came out again. We spoke to a lot of people who decided not to wear masks and we heard various explanations."
2020 Election
Trump’s latest fundraising emails reveal his barely concealed desperation: journalist
For all the criticism that former Vice President Joe Biden received from the liberal/progressive wing of the Democratic Party during the presidential primary, he has had no problem with fundraising in recent months. Biden has donors all over the political spectrum, from allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders to right-wing Never Trump conservatives. President Donald Trump's campaign is well-aware of all the money that Biden's campaign has been bringing in, and a Washington Post op-ed by journalist Ben Adler describes some of the "desperate" extremes that Trump has been going to in the hope of increasing his fundraising.