‘He’s no longer a risk’: White House begs to reschedule scrubbed debate after Trump says he’s ‘immune’

A White House spokesperson on Sunday called on the Commission on Presidential Debates to reschedule the second presidential debate after it was canceled because President Donald Trump said that he would not participate.

The Oct. 15 debate was called off last week after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and then said that he would refuse to attend a virtual event.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview on Sunday, the president claimed that he is now “immune” and can no longer be infected by the virus.

“It seems like I’m immune so I can go way out of a basement,” Trump explained to Fox News. “Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I’m immune.”

Within hours, White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern insisted that the commission should reschedule the debate.

“He’s no longer a risk for transmission so it would be nice if the commission would get the debate back on the schedule,” Morgenstern said. “I think the president is ready to go.”

“He wants to be onstage debating Joe Biden in person,” he added. “So if they’ll do that, get it back on the schedule, I think the president will be happy to show up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from CNN.