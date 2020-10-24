‘He’s screwing himself’: Trump advisor frustrated president can’t stay on message in election’s last days
According to a report from Politico, Republican operatives and campaign officials advising Donald Trump are hoping he can stay on message during the last ten days of the election and turn his re-election campaign around.
Following Thursday night’s debate, aides to the president had mixed feeling about Trump’s performance, happy he kept himself in check for the most part but frustrated when he went off on digressions.
According to the report from Politico, Trump’s return to the campaign trail where he will be holding multiple rallies daily during the sprint to the finish presents multiple chances for missteps that could cripple a campaign that has been floundering for months — and that has Republicans worried.
“Whether Trump receives the eleventh-hour boost he desperately needs will depend on which version of the president voters see coming out of the final debate in the week that remains before the Nov. 3 election. As he returns to base-revving campaign events where unpredictability reigns, Republicans are worried Trump could quickly undo any gains he might have made here Thursday,” the report states with one campaign adviser lamenting that the president is hurting his chances by following his worst instincts.
“The president’s job 10 days out is to convince voters that Joe Biden would decimate American industries, pack the courts and send small businesses back into coronavirus lockdowns,” stated the adviser before adding, “He’s screwing himself with the Hunter Biden stuff and he needs to cut it out.”
As for the debate, some associates of the president were of two minds about how he conducted himself; on the one hand pleased with his relative restraint while simultaneously frustrated that it was too little, too late, with one adviser texting out, “Why didn’t he do this in the first debate?”
“But if the president is taking notes from his own campaign, Republican allies who want him to focus on what they perceive as Biden’s more controversial positions — on issues like hydraulic fracking, oil dependency and coronavirus restrictions — may be sorely disappointed in the coming days,” the report continued. “Between Thursday night and Friday morning, the Trump campaign and RNC sent out six emails mentioning Hunter Biden and calling attention to ‘explosive’ new reports about his alleged interactions with foreign business firms.”
2020 Election
Trump is headed for a demographic disaster on Election Day by dismissing this key group of voters
Pennsylvania small business owners have a drastically different take on Trump than they did 4 years ago
For months now, independent and undecided voters have been a strong focal point for the upcoming election but President Donald Trump is missing one key group of voters that could greatly contribute to his downfall on Election Day.
It is no secret that Trump is not the typical Republican but his political approach may have a lasting impact on the party and voters' view of the Republican Party principles, namely Millennials and Generation Z voters, who are just years away from becoming the voting majority.
2020 Election
Texas’ massive early voting numbers have persisted, leading to predictions of overall turnout unseen in years
The unusually large voter turnout in Texas has persisted through the first 10 days of the early voting period, leading experts to predict that the state could reach overall turnout levels unseen so far this century.
According to the latest data from the Texas secretary of state, 6.4 million Texans — 37.6% of registered voters — had already cast their ballots through Thursday. Nearly 90% of those have been cast in person. With a full week left, that’s surpassing the total percentage turnout for early voting in 2012, though still a couple of percentage points short of 2016’s early voting turnout. Early voting in 2012 and 2016 had about one less week.
2020 Election
