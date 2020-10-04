‘He’s very sick’: Ex-Trump official says president needs to drop out and deal with his COVID-19 ‘brain fog and lung damage’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was asked Sunday morning whether or not he thought President Donald J. Trump would develop a different level of hubris, humility and compassion for the more than 200,000 people who have died from COVID-19 now that he has become infected himself.
“Okay, so the short answer is no, Alex, and the longer answer is they haven’t even changed the optional mask protocol at the White House, so, no,” he said. “It’s not in his personality, but I think he’s very sick…those doctors are now part of the Trump reality distortion field. They’re either saying that stuff to comfort him, or they’re saying that stuff because he’s compelling them to say it, and the truth of the matter is he’s very sick. He’s not going to make it to the debate. Anyone who looks at this situation knows that, so it will be interesting as to what the campaign will do as a contingency plan given the fact the president is not going to make the debate next week.”
Scaramucci added, “Not only is he incapable of learning from it, he’s incapable of admitting a mistake and he’s incapable of apologizing. I think he apologized once and that was to the Pocahontas family for comparing Elizabeth Warren to Pocahontas. He’s not a guy to apologize to anybody.”
In recent days, Scaramucci has vocally called for Trump to drop out of his reelection campaign and resign from office.
“He still may be forced to drop out due to his health. We have no idea what’s going on with the brain fog or the lung damage as a result of COVID-19,” Scaramucci said. “If he really loved the country, he would drop out. He’s not physically or mentally capable of being the president anymore, and he would do that. But if he’s not going to do that and he gets some level of recovery in his mid-70’s suffering from COVID-19 with all the comorbidities, I hope the people give a landslide election to Joe Biden and we can get rid of him overall as president.”
He added, “I want him to get well, but I want him to go to Mar-a-Lago where he’s better suited to be a greeter at Mar-a-Lago than he is the President of the United States. Very good news, Alex. The polls are showing that, and we need to keep the pressure on and remind the American people that he has made the country weaker, sicker and poorer and he ignored the advice of epidemiologists and scientists, the result of which he couldn’t protect his family or his staff. I want to say something about the White House staff, which is anonymous to most people. Many of them are sick due to the dereliction of duty of the American president.”
Scaramucci added, “I know for a fact two that have fallen ill who want to remain anonymous as a result of what’s going on in their lives, but these are people who worked in the White House, in one case, over a decade, and they’re working for a man that would not abide by his own CDC’s protocols, a result of which loyal people serving in the White House have been sick because of him. I think people need to know that about him. He doesn’t care about anybody other than himself, and that’s why we’re in the predicament that we’re in. What I would say to the president is, please go home, get well so the nation can also heal. We need to heal from the catastrophe that you put upon us.”
Watch the video below.
