House GOP vows to investigate Biden for campaigning on Amtrak
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden earlier this month took an Amtrak train ride to campaign in key Rust Belt states — and Republicans are vowing to get to the bottom of it.
Republican members of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday sent a letter to Amtrak CEO William Flynn asking him for information on Biden’s train trips, which they implied without evidence caused delays in the delivery of needed medical equipment during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We are concerned that the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak’s charter train redirected Amtrak’s scarce resources during a time of record losses, employee layoffs, and service cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Republicans wrote. “We question whether the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak caused delays of freight trains at a time when supplies are crucial.”
The Republicans then requested that Flynn provide the total cost to Amtrak of hosting the Biden campaign, and also “whether the Biden campaign’s charter train delayed any Amtrak trains or disrupted any Amtrak services.”
The GOP lawmakers also requested “a written response on how the Biden campaign charter train remained in compliance with Amtrak guidance and procedures on COVID-19.”
2020 Election
Scott Baio attacks ‘Happy Days’ reunion: ‘I don’t believe in socialism and Marxism’
Actor Scott Baio on Wednesday lashed out at a reunion of the Happy Days cast because he said it honors "socialism and Marxism."
Baio, who formerly played the role of Chachi on Happy Days, appeared on Fox Business where he complained about liberals who disagree with his support for President Donald Trump.
Before ending the interview, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Baio why he had slammed a Happy Days reunion, which Ron Howard announced will benefit Democratic candidates.
"Here's what I don't get," Baio said. "To take a show like Happy Days that represented traditional Americana values, good morals, a slice of Americana and to use that show and those ideals to promote two people in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that condone, encourage and foment rioting and looting is a little bizarre to me."
2020 Election
‘I don’t have to!’ Trump supporter melts down when asked to wear face mask at Starbucks
A supporter of President Donald Trump was caught on camera recently melting down after a barista asked her to put on a face mask while in a local Starbucks.
Local news station KABC reports that a Trump-backing woman tried to place an order at the Starbucks in Santee, California over the weekend and grew angry when the barista asked her to cover her mouth with her "Trump 2020" face mask.
"It's a hoax!" the woman said about the pandemic as she walked away.
The barista once again informed her that it was store policy that she wear a mask.
2020 Election
Trump campaign cash crisis: Biden has nearly three times more money — and president won’t ante up
With less than two weeks until Election Day and with nearly than 40 million Americans having already voted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a commanding lead in the polls and nearly three times as much cash in the bank.
According to Politico, former Vice President Biden has $177 million in cash on hand. President Donald Trump has just $63 million.
By comparison, at this point in his 2012 re-election race then-President Barack Obama had $100 million in cash, and his Republican challenger Mitt Romney had "almost exactly the amount Trump has left this year."