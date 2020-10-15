Quantcast
How far-right groups emboldened by Trump are challenging cities and states

Published

1 min ago

on

PORTLAND, Ore. — When wildfires threatened rural Oregon communities last month, another unwelcome phenomenon accompanied them: armed vigilantes blocking entry to outsiders, based on false rumors that protesters had not only started the fires, but also were there to loot the evacuated homes.Throughout the West and beyond, in a summer marked by protests seeking racial justice, armed vigilantes also have shown up at Black Lives Matter events in small towns and big cities alike. Their presence in some places has the tacit support of law enforcement or even local elected officials.Now, experts who …

Amy Coney Barrett is even more ‘extreme’ on gun rights than her Republican defenders in the Senate

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett argued in a dissent last year that felons should be allowed to own guns, a position Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee long opposed before defending President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the bench.

Barrett, who was appointed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals by Trump, broke with two fellow Republican-appointed judges with more than 70 years of experience and Attorney General Bill Barr's Department of Justice to defend gun rights for felon, according to The Washington Post.

It’s time to push back’: Former Trump administration official torches president’s COVID response in secretly-filmed documentary

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Several public health experts who have spent this year watching as President Donald Trump has ignored, refuted, and openly mocked their guidance on the coronavirus pandemic are among those interviewed in a new documentary titled "Totally Under Control"—coming forward to give an insider's account of how the Trump administration's severe mismanagement of the crisis led to more than 216,000 deaths in the United States so far.

Directed by Alex Gibney—whose previous documentary subjects include the energy company Enron, the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and the church of Scientology—the trailer for the film begins with reports of the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the U.S. on January 20 and concludes with the president making the claim that the documentary is named after, telling a reporter that the pandemic is "totally under control."

Bar owner who hosted Donald Trump Jr is now in ICU with COVID — and wants to punch the president

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.

"I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. "My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me... I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home."

