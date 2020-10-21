‘Humiliating self-own’: Trump mocked after touting binder full of his ‘accomplishments’ — but photo shows blank page

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted photographs of his press secretary delivering a binder full of his purported accomplishments to CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl.

“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea!” the president tweeted.

However, many Twitter users noticed that one photograph showed Stahl opening the binder – revealing a blank page.

“Are there Nobel prizes for most humiliating self-owns? If so, Trump definitely deserves one for presenting Lesley Stahl with a blank book and claiming it’s some huge gotcha moment,” remarked author Steve Silberman.

Trump abruptly ended his interview with Stahl at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

“The drama unfolded after Trump was frustrated with the line of questioning and how the interview was being conducted, said one person familiar with the episode, while another in the room described the president as ‘pissed,'” Politico reported.

See some more reactions to Trump’s tweets below:

Trump has repeatedly said Stahl was unfair to him. She seems to be gracious here about smiling into the book full of blank pages. https://t.co/AU5Bv7qWHJ — Elissa Beth (@ElissaBeth) October 21, 2020

I’m starting to think that somebody on Trump’s comms team is resistance. This clearly wasn’t a personal tweet and that’s clearly a book full of blank pages. Somebody with access to Trump’s twitter is trying to take him down. https://t.co/NCnQJ0z8eH — Carter Clatyon (@ugalawdawg) October 21, 2020

Lesley Stahl: "Oh, wow, I had no idea…it's *huge*, I can barely hold…so this is all you've done for healthcare in the past 4 years? Wow, okay, let me take a lo—Mr. President, these pages are blank. All of them. It's an empty tome." Trump: "Okay, interview over, I'm done." https://t.co/hj0ar9j2j9 — Matt S (@mattsxian) October 21, 2020

Just got hold of some top secret Trump healthcare docs that are gonna blow the lid off! pic.twitter.com/KXiEiQgvHf — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) October 21, 2020

But seriously, find someone who looks at you the way Trump and his people look at blank pieces of paper. pic.twitter.com/3rbNkOagno — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 21, 2020

The photo Trump posted of Stahl opening the book of healthcare achievements shows her looking at what appears to be a blank page https://t.co/KaIzUnSKnH — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) October 21, 2020

It is appropriate that the volumes of books printed by the White House detailing trump's health care plan are all blank. https://t.co/Swz4Nhjrjk — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 21, 2020

Did the White House really hand Leslie Stahl a 2,500 page binder of blank pages that they said was Trump’s health care plan ? — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 21, 2020

Really says something that any time they attempt to visualize Trump's accomplishments it's just stacks of blank paper https://t.co/ZjCY7fUtXf — Frankenstein's Mike LeMieux (@Than_Kyou) October 21, 2020

