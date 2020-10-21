Quantcast
‘Humiliating self-own’: Trump mocked after touting binder full of his ‘accomplishments’ — but photo shows blank page

Published

2 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Olivier Douliery:AFP)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted photographs of his press secretary delivering a binder full of his purported accomplishments to CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl.

“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea!” the president tweeted.

However, many Twitter users noticed that one photograph showed Stahl opening the binder – revealing a blank page.

“Are there Nobel prizes for most humiliating self-owns? If so, Trump definitely deserves one for presenting Lesley Stahl with a blank book and claiming it’s some huge gotcha moment,” remarked author Steve Silberman.

Trump abruptly ended his interview with Stahl at the White House on Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

“The drama unfolded after Trump was frustrated with the line of questioning and how the interview was being conducted, said one person familiar with the episode, while another in the room described the president as ‘pissed,'” Politico reported.

See some more reactions to Trump’s tweets below:

