‘I am tired of the chaos’: Former top aide to Betsy DeVos comes out against Trump

Yet another former Trump administration official this week came out against President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Josh Venable, a longtime Michigan Republican who served as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s chief of staff, has written an editorial for The Detroit News explaining why he cannot support the president for a second term.

Venable argues that re-electing Trump simply isn’t worth the damage he’s doing, even though he agrees with many of the policy initiatives that he has pushed through during his first term.

“President Donald Trump thrives on purposely sowing strife and discord,” he writes. “I have seen it up close and in person. He does so at the expense of the nation’s interests, the health and prosperity of our fellow citizens, alliances forged through generations of sacrifice, and the personal safety of public servants.”

He then points the finger at the party he’s belonged to for his entire life and accuses them of turning a blind eye to the president’s depredations simply so they can appoint Supreme Court justices.

“The Republican Party has allowed Trump to mortgage its soul, devolving into nothing more than a morally bankrupt conduit to propagate the president’s politics of division and destruction,” he writes. ” I am tired of the division, discord, chaos, vitriol and hate. I am tired of your failure and refusal to lead. Our party can — and must — do better.”