‘I am tired of the chaos’: Former top aide to Betsy DeVos comes out against Trump
Yet another former Trump administration official this week came out against President Donald Trump’s re-election.
Josh Venable, a longtime Michigan Republican who served as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s chief of staff, has written an editorial for The Detroit News explaining why he cannot support the president for a second term.
Venable argues that re-electing Trump simply isn’t worth the damage he’s doing, even though he agrees with many of the policy initiatives that he has pushed through during his first term.
“President Donald Trump thrives on purposely sowing strife and discord,” he writes. “I have seen it up close and in person. He does so at the expense of the nation’s interests, the health and prosperity of our fellow citizens, alliances forged through generations of sacrifice, and the personal safety of public servants.”
He then points the finger at the party he’s belonged to for his entire life and accuses them of turning a blind eye to the president’s depredations simply so they can appoint Supreme Court justices.
“The Republican Party has allowed Trump to mortgage its soul, devolving into nothing more than a morally bankrupt conduit to propagate the president’s politics of division and destruction,” he writes. ” I am tired of the division, discord, chaos, vitriol and hate. I am tired of your failure and refusal to lead. Our party can — and must — do better.”
2020 Election
These disturbing facts about Trump show his abnormal mental state is an existential threat to humanity
We have four days to go before the most consequential election in our lifetimes. Simply put, Trump is a menace to our country. It is undeniable. And it is beyond alarming.
This is not a partisan issue. Some Republicans understand Trump’s menace well and are outspoken.
George Conway—a lifelong Republican and co-founder of the Lincoln Project—sums it up best, telling us: “The country won’t last four more years with his pathological lying, his contempt for the rule of law, and his attacks on democracy.”
Lifelong Republican and former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci told us this: “Trump has failed all Americans on every possible level. His bravado and false narratives cannot cover up his harmful and damaging presidency.”
2020 Election
WATCH: ‘Stunningly ignorant’ Trump supporters get tricked into thanking Satan for the president
Comedy writer Ali-Asghar Abedi has contributed to various media outlets, including PBS, The New York Times and The Independent, but his latest stunt involved a bit of creativity and a lot of celebrity ignorance. Abedi cleverly pranked former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Fox News host Tomi Lahren, former Trump aide and right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka, and controversial Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio into thanking Satan for President Donald J. Trump - on camera.
Lewandowski, Lahren, Gorka, and Arpaio were led to believe they were thanking someone named "Ebliz" for supporting Trump, but they were mistaken.
2020 Election
