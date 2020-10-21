‘I don’t have to!’ Trump supporter melts down when asked to wear face mask at Starbucks
A supporter of President Donald Trump was caught on camera recently melting down after a barista asked her to put on a face mask while in a local Starbucks.
Local news station KABC reports that a Trump-backing woman tried to place an order at the Starbucks in Santee, California over the weekend and grew angry when the barista asked her to cover her mouth with her “Trump 2020” face mask.
“It’s a hoax!” the woman said about the pandemic as she walked away.
The barista once again informed her that it was store policy that she wear a mask.
“I don’t want to wear a mask!” she fumed. “I’m not going to wear a mask! This is America, and I don’t have to do what you say! Trump 2020!”
At this point, she walked out of the Starbucks.
KABC also reports that witnesses say the woman accused the barista of discriminating against her for supporting the president, and also shouted, “F*ck Black Lives Matter!”
Watch the video below.
Trump spokesman slams ‘politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family’
A spokesperson for President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday blasted politicians who use "taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family."
During an interview on Fox News, Gidley made the remark in reference to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
"The corruption is now flowing into his family," Gidley opined. "And you see that. And I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer-funded jobs to try and benefit their families."
Although Gidley was referring to Biden's family, several commenters noted that the campaign aide could also have been talking about Trump's children.
‘Pathetic’: Trump called a ‘monster’ for declaring there’s ‘not much’ he could have done differently on COVID-19
President Donald Trump is now saying there's "not much" he could have done differently in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, despite having more than 225,000 deaths and over 8.5 million cases on his record.
By almost every metric President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic is the worst of any large nation. The United States has by far the most COVID-19 cases. In second place is India, with a population four times that of the U.S.
America has had the most coronavirus deaths. On a per-capita basis for number of deaths the U.S. comes in at number 12 out of 217 countries and other politically-recognized areas. That means there are 205 nations that have done a better job than the U.S. under President Donald Trump.
WATCH: Comedy legend Mel Brooks makes his first-ever political video to endorse Joe Biden
Mel Brooks, the legendary writer and director behind comedy classics such as "The Producers," "Blazing Saddles," and "Young Frankenstein," endorsed Joe Biden for president.
In a video posted by his son, bestselling author Max Brooks, Mel explained to viewers why he was making his first-ever video political endorsement.
The video starts with the 94-year-old Brooks pointing to his son and grandson standing behind him behind a glass door.
"They can't be with me," he explained. "Why? Because of this coronavirus! And Donald Trump's not doing a damn thing about it."
He then said that he believed Biden would do a better job of containing the virus and would help America get back to normal sooner than the current president.