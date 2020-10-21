‘I don’t have to!’ Trump supporter melts down when asked to wear face mask at Starbucks

A supporter of President Donald Trump was caught on camera recently melting down after a barista asked her to put on a face mask while in a local Starbucks.

Local news station KABC reports that a Trump-backing woman tried to place an order at the Starbucks in Santee, California over the weekend and grew angry when the barista asked her to cover her mouth with her “Trump 2020” face mask.

“It’s a hoax!” the woman said about the pandemic as she walked away.

The barista once again informed her that it was store policy that she wear a mask.

“I don’t want to wear a mask!” she fumed. “I’m not going to wear a mask! This is America, and I don’t have to do what you say! Trump 2020!”

At this point, she walked out of the Starbucks.

KABC also reports that witnesses say the woman accused the barista of discriminating against her for supporting the president, and also shouted, “F*ck Black Lives Matter!”

Watch the video below.