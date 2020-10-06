‘I don’t trust what the Department of Education is saying’: New York parents of color choose all-remote learning at higher rates
Remote learning in action (photo: Michael Appleton/Mayor’s Office)Confidence in the New York City Department of Education and other local leaders is low for Yalena Figueroa, a Hispanic mother of two public school students learning remotely this school year from Astoria, Queens.Figueroa wanted to send her fifth-grader and ninth-grader back to school, especially her teenager starting at a new high school. However, due to the concerns raised by teachers and news outlets, she said remote learning was a no-brainer for her. Both Figueroa and her teenage daughter are immunocompromised, and her primar…
COVID survivors furious after Trump tells people to not be ‘afraid’ of the disease
People who have survived being infected with the novel coronavirus expressed dismay and disgust this week after President Donald Trump told Americans they don't need to be afraid of the disease that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, 64-year-old COVID survivor Scott Sedlacek hammered the president for downplaying a virus that caused him health problems for months afterward.
As Ken Paxton faces criminal allegations, an agency at war with itself must carry on the state’s business
It had already been a difficult fall for the Texas attorney general’s office.
The sprawling agency, which employs some 4,000 people in more than 100 offices across Texas, has for months had to contend with the added challenges of the coronavirus, many staff members working from home and others deployed as legal backup to Gov. Greg Abbott in coronavirus-related lawsuits on everything from abortion rights to business closures.
Communications director Marc Rylander departed more than a month ago, and Nick Moutos, an assistant attorney general, lost his job at the agency in early September after revelations that he had shared racist rhetoric and QAnon conspiracy theories on social media. Meanwhile, top state attorneys are juggling a handful of fast-moving election-related lawsuits — When will early voting begin? Will Texas ballots allow for straight-ticket voting? — and gearing up for a Nov. 10 argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, the culmination of a yearslong effort to strike down the Affordable Care Act.
Who is Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general accused of bribery and abuse of office?
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is in hot water again. In a letter obtained by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV, seven senior aides said they believe their boss is “violating federal and/or state law including prohibitions related to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses.” The brief letter says the officials reported the violations to law enforcement but did not provide details about the alleged crimes.
Separately, Paxton was indicted five years ago on felony charges of securities fraud. There is still no trial date set.
Here’s what we know so far about the latest allegations against Texas’ top legal official.