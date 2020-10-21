‘I wish Republicans would value life outside the womb more’: Billy Graham’s granddaughter laments GOP hypocrisy

Rev. Billy Graham’s granddaughter called out GOP hypocrisy during a discussion on MSNBC Wednesday noting that they have trouble valuing life outside of the womb, immigrants, refugees and orphans.
MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian noted recent reports that after President Donald Trump tried to deter immigrants from coming to the United States by kidnapping their children and putting them in concentration camps, there are still over 500 children who haven’t been able to be returned to their families.
ADVERTISEMENT
It isn’t an issue that Rev. Graham’s granddaughter Jerushah Dunford said should break the hearts of everyone, “especially evangelicals.” Still, it hasn’t been an issue for people of faith who claim to worship Jesus Christ and read scripture.
“Scripture is so clear about how we should handle refugees and orphans,” she noted. “It’s not an option to turn a blind eye to these kinds of things.”
She went on to talk about the abortion issue, which she said often becomes the focus of Christians claiming to support “life.”
“For me, pro-life is — does not just mean life inside the womb,” she explained. “It’s things we talked about at the border, health care, poverty, homelessness. All of those things, if you’re going to be pro-life, you need to be pro-adoption and pro-foster care. I wish the Republicans would value life outside the womb more, and I wish the Democrats would value life inside the womb more.”
Dunford has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.
ADVERTISEMENT
See her full comments below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Rev. Billy Graham's granddaughter called out GOP hypocrisy during a discussion on MSNBC Wednesday noting that they have trouble valuing life outside of the womb, immigrants, refugees and orphans.
MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian noted recent reports that after President Donald Trump tried to deter immigrants from coming to the United States by kidnapping their children and putting them in concentration camps, there are still over 500 children who haven't been able to be returned to their families.
It isn't an issue that Rev. Graham's granddaughter Jerushah Dunford said should break the hearts of everyone, "especially evangelicals." Still, it hasn't been an issue for people of faith who claim to worship Jesus Christ and read scripture.
A professor of Neurology at George Washington University says he believes there may be legitimate concerns over President Donald J. Trump's "forward-listing posture" that goes beyond the comical memes and gif responses normally shared on social media.
"I know something about political figures and observable signs of illness from afar," Richard E. Cytowic M.D. wrote in Psychology Today. "... The American public deserves an accurate account of our president’s health."
The United States Department of Justice was expected to attempt to intervene in a civil case involving President Donald Trump on Tuesday, but the government's attorney was apparently unable to enter the courthouse.
The case involves an allegation by longtime columnist E. Jean Carroll that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City. Trump denied the accusation and lashed out at Carroll, resulting in her suing him for defamation. On Wednesday, the DOJ was expected to argue a novel legal strategy that Trump's statements against Carroll were an official presidential action. This would allow taxpayer-funded attorneys to defend Trump in his civil case.