‘I wish Republicans would value life outside the womb more’: Billy Graham’s granddaughter laments GOP hypocrisy

Rev. Billy Graham’s granddaughter called out GOP hypocrisy during a discussion on MSNBC Wednesday noting that they have trouble valuing life outside of the womb, immigrants, refugees and orphans.

MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian noted recent reports that after President Donald Trump tried to deter immigrants from coming to the United States by kidnapping their children and putting them in concentration camps, there are still over 500 children who haven’t been able to be returned to their families.

It isn’t an issue that Rev. Graham’s granddaughter Jerushah Dunford said should break the hearts of everyone, “especially evangelicals.” Still, it hasn’t been an issue for people of faith who claim to worship Jesus Christ and read scripture.

“Scripture is so clear about how we should handle refugees and orphans,” she noted. “It’s not an option to turn a blind eye to these kinds of things.”

She went on to talk about the abortion issue, which she said often becomes the focus of Christians claiming to support “life.”

“For me, pro-life is — does not just mean life inside the womb,” she explained. “It’s things we talked about at the border, health care, poverty, homelessness. All of those things, if you’re going to be pro-life, you need to be pro-adoption and pro-foster care. I wish the Republicans would value life outside the womb more, and I wish the Democrats would value life inside the womb more.”

Dunford has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

See her full comments below: