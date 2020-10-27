‘Ideological tunnel vision’: Conservative Christian scolds his fellow evangelicals for ignoring the threat posed by ‘unstable’ Trump
CNN correspondent Brianna Keilar spoke with writer and editor Matt Kaufman about his op-ed, “Why Christians Should Dump Trump.”
“I mean, there are many Evangelicals who voted for President Trump and are expected to vote for him again,” Keilar said. “Even as they dismiss behavior in him that they certainly would not talk about doing themselves, right?”
“I think probably what happens to a lot of people is, it is a combination of they overlook some things in Trump either because they are trying to focus on some policy gains that they hope to make, or because they are concerned about what democrats will do,” Kaufman said. “They see dangers on the left. I understand where they’re coming from, because they are, I share many of those concerns, but I think there’s an ideological tunnel vision we have to watch out for. Where we only see dangers on the left, and there are dangers on the right, and there are dangers that tonight fit on the left-right spectrum when you have a president so unstable, callous and cruel. We have to watch out for all of those.”
Trumps says will pass ‘best stimulus’ after election
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Republicans will approve a pandemic rescue package for the US economy after the November 3 election, seeming to concede defeat on efforts to reach a deal this week.
He also improbably predicted Republicans would regain control of the lower house of Congress, and blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the impasse in talks over steps to help counteract the devastating impact that the health crisis has had on households and businesses.
"She's not interested in helping the people," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"But after the election we will get the best stimulus package you've ever seen because I think we're going to take back the House," said Trump, who is trailing well behind former vice president Joe Biden in the polls.
‘Turnout is completely unprecedented’: Republican dominance in Texas could be at risk
Joe Biden’s campaign will be running television ads in El Paso, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth heading into Election Day. The Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, is planning a visit to Texas during the homestretch of the campaign. And polls show the Biden-Harris ticket within striking distance — and, in some surveys, ahead — in the traditionally Republican state.
Texas may still not be among the top priorities of either party’s presidential nominee in 2020 — and President Donald Trump might still be the favorite here. But the activity in the final days of this year’s presidential election suggests that, for the first time in decades, Texas is not a foregone conclusion. Democrats are at least in the running here in races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and numerous seats down ballot.
Church pastor apologizes for superspreader event that left 60 with COVID — but excludes part of his congregation
Brooks Pentecostal Church Pastor Matthew Shaw apologized to the Waldo County community in Maine for a COVID-19 outbreak at his church that has now been linked to at least 60 cases -- with one caveat: anyone wishing to see his apology as a means to "further your cause and your agenda," he noted.
"We want to say today that we regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness," Shaw said in the video. "We apologize that the sickness came to our church. And we apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling, the fear that is settling into the hearts of men and women," Shaw said. "Those of you that might've been inconvenienced by the limitations that are put in place after a virus breaks out and certainly those today that even might have physically been affected by the virus. We are encouraged that those that went into the hospital after we had stated there were no hospitalizations—we are receiving reports from the family that they are progressing and we're believing for a full recovery."