‘Idiot’ Trump ‘going out of his way to lose’ in final weeks of campaign: Morning Joe contributor

MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill shredded President Donald Trump’s closing message to voters.
The president has been calling for the prosecution of Joe Biden and his son, while trying to turn the page on a coronavirus pandemic that’s surging again, and the “Morning Joe” contributor wondered what in the world he was doing.
“Two weeks to go in a campaign, the candidate typically sits down with his trusted advisers and says, what do I need to do?” said McCaskill, a former Democratic senator. “I know I have to lift people up, and what’s the bloc of voters that I’m struggling [with] and I need to reach out?”
Trump, she said, is doing the opposite.
“Well, with this guy it’s women,” McCaskill said, “and him having — first of all, having the super-spreader rallies, that’s Exhibit A for a lot of women and how reckless and, frankly, the rank disregard for human safety. Secondly, he attacks trusted doctors and then goes after the candidate’s child and then on top of that, [says] lock them up. Women are going, ‘What are you talking about, you idiot?’ You know, this is crazy. This is America, we don’t do this, so he’s actually going out of his way to lose even more of the voters that he needs to pull back into his coalition that have abandoned him because of his behavior.”
Donald Trump's promise in an ABC News town hall last month that the United States would soon achieve herd immunity for the coronavirus, and conflating that with herd mentality, may be explained because Trump is counting on the latter to rescue his second term. It's otherwise impossible to imagine a campaign whose endgame is to recover the lost loyalty of voters over 65 selecting as its closing argument, "Not enough of you have died yet."
It's a safe bet that none of his 2016 Republican primary challengers would have embraced the idea that the solution to the pandemic was more American casualties than the Civil War and World War II combined. But many of Trump's Republican comrades-in-arms have embraced, often eagerly, a default preference for herd immunity — harkening back to the harsh social Darwinism that underlies much of modern conservatism. Early on in the pandemic there were Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana and radio host Glenn Beck, all of whom argued that the loss of more American lives was preferable to scaling back the economy. Then, when the issue became wearing masks, some opponents argued "if I'm going to get COVID and die from it, so be it …" Of course they really meant, "If you are going to get COVID ..." Wearing masks was a deprivation of freedom — although this argument seems never to have been extended by Republicans to the prohibition on public nudity.
With just two weeks to go, trailing badly in most polls, how can Donald Trump possibly win the 2020 election?
That question and its attendant assumptions are dominating the conventional wisdom regarding the 2020 presidential election. The question itself is not unreasonable, and the evidence in support of the assumed answer (that Trump cannot possibly win) is substantial, if not overwhelming.
Donald Trump trails by approximately 11 percentage points among likely voters in national polls. If that trend continues through Nov. 3, he would suffer one of the worst defeats in recent American political history. More than 26 million people have already voted, four times the number at this stage in 2016. A majority of these early voters are Democrats. Based on precedent, this high turnout is extremely bad news for the incumbent.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hammered Republicans who are still backing President Donald Trump, after all they've seen so far, because they can't bring themselves to vote for a Democrat.
The "Morning Joe" host rolled video of the president calling reporters and his opponent Joe Biden criminals, saying his Attorney General William Barr should prosecute them for unspecified crimes, and said Trump was obviously unfit for office.
"He's enraged about the fact that his attorney general will not arrest his political opponent," Scarborough said. "So all of these people saying, 'Oh, you know, I don't vote for Democrats, you know what, I'm just voting for him because of the regulations.' Donald Trump in the last two weeks of the campaign is raging at his attorney general for not arresting his political opponent."