Quantcast
Connect with us

If Lesley Stahl and ’60 Minutes’ is too tough for you you can’t handle a dictator: Obama hits Trump as weak

Published

1 min ago

on

President Barack Obama (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb) and President-Elect Donald Trump (Michael Vadon/Flickr)

During a Miami, Florida rally, former President Barack Obama noted that President Donald Trump isn’t quite the “tough guy” he wants to pretend he is.

Trump, who recently walked out of a “60 Minutes” interview because he was told the questions would be “tough” drew Obama’s ridicule saying if he can’t handle Lesley Stahl, how could he handle actual confrontations with dangerous leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joe Biden’s tough,” said Obama. “You know, something that you can’t really say about this president, he likes to act tough and talk tough. He thinks scowling and being mean is tough and being rude is tough. but when ’60 Minutes’ and Lesley Stahl are too tough for you, you ain’t all that tough. If you’ve got to walk out of a “60 minutes” interview, then you’re never going to stand up to a dictator.”

Trump has had problems standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and after North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sent Trump love letters, Trump hasn’t worked on forcing the country into a denuclearization treaty as he once promised he would.

See Obama in the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Obama drowns Trump in a flood of mockery in a brutally hilarious speech

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama took the stage in Miami, Florida, for a drive-in rally where people could social distance safely. That didn't stop Obama from bringing the heat against the president, however.

Speaking to a honking crowd, Obama mocked Trump for the overwhelming ignorance and cruelty that has persisted throughout his four years in office.

"When the daily intelligence briefings are flashing warning signs about a virus, the president can't be AWOL," Obama said. "When Russians put bounties on the heads of our brave soldiers in Afghanistan, the commander in chief can't be MIA. He can't be somebody who doesn't read the briefings. Joe Biden would never call the men and women of our military suckers and losers. Ge knows those troops are somebody's husband, somebody's wife, somebody's kids, somebody's spouse, somebody's father. And when a hurricane devastates Puerto Rico, a president is supposed to help it rebuild, not toss paper towels withhold billions of dollars in aid until just before an election. We've got a president who actually suggested selling Puerto Rico."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘RIP, GOP’: New York Times writes obituary for Republican Party ‘destroyed’ by Trump

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

On Saturday, The New York Times editorial board published an "obituary" for the Republican Party, concluding that it has jettisoned any principles or commitment to democracy in the Trump era.

"A healthy political system needs robust, competing parties to give citizens a choice of ideological, governing and policy visions," wrote the board. "Among other benefits, a strong center right can co-opt more palatable aspects of the far right, isolating and draining energy from the more radical elements that threaten to destabilize the system."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Chaos and confusion’: Election head in solid GOP state bashes Trump for ‘undermining’ their mail-in voting efforts

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 24, 2020

By

Donald Trump's attempts to cast doubt on the result of the 2020 presidential election -- which appears to not be going his way -- is causing headaches and grief in Utah where voters who have overwhelmingly voted by mail are now in a panic over whether their votes will be counted.

According to a report from Washington Post, Weber County -- a rock-ribbed Republican district of 260,000 -- began using mail-in voting in 2013 with no complaints. In fact, according to the report, 'more than 99 percent of ballots cast in the [2020] primary were placed in the mail or deposited in a dropbox."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE