‘I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss’: Trump vows to walk into rally audience to smooch the ‘beautiful women’

President Donald Trump on Monday bragged about having “immunity” against COVID-19, after being hospitalized for the virus at Walter Reed Medical Center.

“Now they say I’m immune. I can — I feel so powerful,” Trump told a rally in Florida.

“I’ll walk into that audience,” he continued. “I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the — every…”

“I’ll just give you a big, fat kiss,” Trump vowed.

However, the commander-in-chief did not leave the stage to kiss his supporters in the audience.