‘I’m not touching that’: Kamala Harris hilariously refuses to answer Maddow’s question

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rachel Maddow and Sen. Kamala Harris (screengrab).

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday interviewed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The two discussed coronavirus and the impact the pandemic has had on the debates.

Maddow asked about the controversial decision by NBC News to grant President Donald Trump an exclusively town hall after he boycotted the second debate.

“Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of the debate at the same time that Vice President Biden’s going to be on ABC?”

Harris laughed heartily and replied, “I’m not touching that.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Giuliani inadvertently records video of him mocking Asians — and uploads it to YouTube

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Donald Trump defense attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has once again found himself in a scandal revealed through his difficulties navigating technology.

"Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was caught mocking Asians and even pantomiming a bow in video footage his team accidentally posted to his YouTube page on Wednesday. The remarks came well after Giuliani had finished interviewing former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for his podcast, Common Sense. The taping appeared to take place on Tuesday. But a version of it was also posted as a video online on Wednesday. And in that video, the editors not only kept rolling but posted that excess footage along with the Spicer interview," The Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

2020 Election

‘Twitter is on a roll today’: Company lauded for stopping ‘propaganda minster’ Kayleigh McEnany from spreading disinfo

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The president's favorite social media platform was praised on Wednesday for cracking down on controversial White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for distributing hacked materials.

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1316510056591040513

McEnany complained about her disinformation being blocked during a Wednesday night interview with Fox News.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1316558867405238273

And the president himself complained about it during an Iowa campaign rally.

https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1316525954009837569

The company was praised for taking action. Here's some of what people were saying:

Judge rules feds must act after GOP senator caught coordinating with dark money group

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported that a federal judge is ordering the Federal Election Commission to investigate a "dark money" group accused of improper coordination with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

"A U.S. District Court judge has entered a default judgment against the Federal Election Commission, ordering it to take action on a complaint involving a so-called dark-money group tied to Sen. Joni Ernst’s campaign," reported Gary Krambeck. "The action Wednesday was brought by the left-leaning Washington-based Campaign Legal Center, which told the court the FEC had failed to take action on its complaint that Ernst’s campaign had illegally coordinated with the dark-money group, Iowa Values, a political nonprofit backing Ernst."

