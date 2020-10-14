‘I’m not touching that’: Kamala Harris hilariously refuses to answer Maddow’s question

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on Wednesday interviewed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The two discussed coronavirus and the impact the pandemic has had on the debates.

Maddow asked about the controversial decision by NBC News to grant President Donald Trump an exclusively town hall after he boycotted the second debate.

“Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow instead of the debate at the same time that Vice President Biden’s going to be on ABC?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris laughed heartily and replied, “I’m not touching that.”