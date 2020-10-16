Quantcast
‘Incredible snowflake’: Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘everyone is against us’ tweet is mocked by critics

Published

35 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Fox News/screen grab)

She may not be back from her COVID-19 quarantine but she’s back on Twitter.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Twitter account has been unlocked after she was required to delete a tweet linking to a New York Post story federal authorities are investigating to determine if it is Russian disinformation. McEnany claimed she deleted the post because, she said, the social media platform “essentially” had her at “gunpoint.”

McEnany is tweeting once again, and one missive she launched Thursday night went viral – apparently for being incredibly bad.

Also incredibly bad are things at the Trump White House and Trump re-election campaign HQ, it would seem.

McEnany says everyone is against “us.”

TWITTER is against us.

THE MEDIA is against us.

BIG TECH is against us.

THE SWAMP is against us.

THE DEEP STATE is against us.

THE HOLLYWOOD ELITE is against us.

CHINA is against us.

But President Trump has the WORKING MAN AND WOMAN and NOTHING can beat that

— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 15, 2020

She was roundly mocked.

I’m not sure “everyone hates us” is the best campaign message here.

— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 16, 2020

And the law. That’s coming too.

— John Rosevear (@john__rosevear) October 16, 2020

Sweetie, THE US IS AGAINST YOU.

— OceanGirl (@Salacia_sea) October 16, 2020

To be fair Hollywood Elites James Woods and Clint Eastwood are for you. And Silicon Valley Elite Peter Thiel is for you. Convicted felons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Trump’s old friend and dance partner Jeffrey Epstein as well as the Taliban, Nazis and the KKK.

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 16, 2020

Thinking the entire world is conspiring against you is the #1 indicator of being in a cult. https://t.co/qw5wkeoIDk

— William LeGate (@williamlegate) October 16, 2020

I see Russia didn’t make this list. https://t.co/JdKKjTog5Y

— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) October 16, 2020

Cry more.

— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 16, 2020

[email protected] @kayleighmcenany is an incredible snowflake. https://t.co/uFWOEnqh58

— Denis Gorman (@DenisGorman) October 16, 2020

Playing ALL the victim cards. https://t.co/IQoIBSaoAJ

— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 16, 2020

Hi Kayleigh!! Hope you’re watching Fox News all weekend. You get to see yourself calling an American patriot a “former junior employee”. Enjoy. https://t.co/COfCC3n3Ru

— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 16, 2020

You forgot:

Scientists

Scholars

Historians

Economists

Pretty much everyone who deals with facts.

You are an accomplice to a Con Man who has recklessly endangered millions of Americans and doesn’t care about anyone but himself. https://t.co/slH8qhOfgZ

— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 16, 2020

As someone who has studied radicalization narratives for years, this is very familiar. Feeling like a victim even though you are literally running the most powerful country in the world = justifying any assault against “them” because it’s in self-defense. https://t.co/DGlBC7gx13

— İyad el-Baghdadi | إياد البغدادي (@iyad_elbaghdadi) October 16, 2020

You left out Reality, Logic, Intelligence, Honesty, and Science.

They’re also against you, clown. https://t.co/SnaG27Mi81

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 16, 2020

FACTS are against you.

THE FAMILIES Of 217,000 DEAD are against you.

THE MASSIVELY UNEMPLOYED are against you.

THE MILLIONS SICK FROM COVID are against you.

Maybe it’s YOU. https://t.co/uXyQIC7FjD

— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) October 16, 2020


