Inside the White House's secret $300 million campaign to 'defeat despair' about the coronavirus

Published

21 mins ago

on

Donald Trump removes his coronavirus mask before giving a White House campaign address. AFP.

The House Oversight Committee has obtained documents detailing how the health department’s top spokesman steered a $300 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign to “defeat despair” about the coronavirus. The documents show that he suggested an ad campaign to help boost President Trump’s image during the pandemic, POLITICO reports.

Michael Caputo sought to overrule the career civil servants assigned to the campaign by rushing the production of ads featuring Trump-supporting celebrities.

“…contractors vetted at least 274 potential celebrity contributors for their stances on gay rights, gun control and the 2016 election before allowing them to participate in the campaign,” the report states. “One promised public service announcement, which would have also featured infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, was nixed because the celebrity who was set to participate with Fauci had been critical of President Donald Trump, according to documents.”

“Caputo also pitched the idea of framing the ad campaign around helping the president,” the report continues. “He made the suggestion in a meeting with communications firm Burson Cohn & Wolfe, positioning it as an effort to encourage Trump’s base to buy into public health concepts like wearing masks, according to notes dated Sept. 17 and provided to the committee.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.

 


Pence ignites backlash after boasting about the economy as the pandemic continues to spiral out of control

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence triumphantly announced the growth in the third quarter was at the "fastest pace ever."

US GDP grew at its the fastest pace EVER to 33.1% in the third quarter! America is coming BACK and with four more years of President @realDonaldTrump, our Nation will soar to new heights! pic.twitter.com/qbDldUv6zX

— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 29, 2020

MSNBC host shuts down Trump adviser's deflection: 'Hunter Biden isn't running for president'

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday asked White House trade adviser Peter Navarro if President Donald Trump should disclose which lender he owes $421 million to.

"From a national security perspective, do you think we need to know who President Trump personally owes $400 million to in the next four years?" Ruhle asked. "It would be normal to disclose who they owe that money to."

Navarro appeared to interpret the question as an attack on the president.

"Do you think we ought to know more about Hunter Biden's laptop?" the trade adviser replied. "So let's not go there. We've had a really good conversation for your viewers. I think when we stick on the policy, I think that's really important. At this stage, if we can just -- as we do the closing arguments on each side -- stay on policy, I think that'd be really good."

