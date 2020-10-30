Internet celebrates ‘Mob Boss Daughter’ Ivanka Trump’s birthday: ‘Here’s your grift — I mean gift’

Friday is Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump’s 39th birthday, and the internet is helping her celebrate by reminding her of their favorite memories of her from the past four years.

Some chose to highlight the First Daughter’s “grift,” while others focused on the nepotism of her being an official senior White House advisor. And still others reminded her of the trademarks she was granted by China – on the same day she first met with President Xi.

Here’s Ivanka’s dad sending her a very special Happy Birthday wish: Keep me in office.

Happy Birthday to our wonderful Ivanka. Now go back to work! November 3rd. https://t.co/mQF1xHV3Qh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Here’s what other social media users are saying. Take a look.

"Happy Birthday Ivanka" and Mob Boss Daughter Day!

One is Victoria Gotti, Mob Boss Daughter

The Other is also a Mob Boss Daughter. pic.twitter.com/acWFYs5got — Rick Shimelplatzer (@Rickagain) October 30, 2020

Happy Birthday Ivanka! Here’s your grift — I mean gift. pic.twitter.com/iVHdOmqKVY — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 30, 2020

Happy Birthday Ivanka, daddy's special princess. Oh… start packing your shit. 4 days! #ByeIvanka pic.twitter.com/ypqRuZA12b — Mz. Cabibi (@SoulofDemocracy) October 30, 2020

Happy Birthday Ivanka! I hope you get everything you deserve. pic.twitter.com/hiqMp6Wm1K — Terye (@TeryeA) October 30, 2020

Happy birthday Ivanka, and thank you for giving nepotism a spokesperson. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/bBNIncw7A2 — COVIDon19 (@realTrumpClone) October 30, 2020

Happy Birthday Ivanka, and may it be your last in the White House. pic.twitter.com/2UqoWof3W9 — 🌊One person.One country.One world.One fight.🌊 (@Lippyaddiction) October 30, 2020

"Happy Birthday Ivanka" pic.twitter.com/S67CeJESf1 — iamSantana🔥🔥🔥…Pack the courts with rage (@dawnparagracias) October 30, 2020

Happy Birthday Ivanka. Glad you’re doing better than the 230,000 Americans dead & counting thanks to your dad & husband. pic.twitter.com/zmJKIjgUp6 — Dave B (@Davejets76) October 30, 2020

