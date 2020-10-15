Internet erupts after Savannah Guthrie compares Trump’s conspiracy retweets to a ‘crazy uncle’

At President Donald Trump’s NBC town hall on Thursday, moderator Savannah Guthrie challenged the president for retweeting a conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama ordered the murder of SEAL Team 6, saying, “You’re the president, you’re not someone’s crazy uncle.”

On spreading the conspiracy that Obama had SEAL Team 6 killed. TRUMP: "That was a retweet! People can decide for themselves!" GUTHRIE: "You're the president, you're not someone's crazy uncle." Wild. pic.twitter.com/ClPNgBYe2Z — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Guthrie’s comments immediately blew up on social media.

Savannah Guthrie just compared Trump to someone's crazy uncle to his face. She is destroying him. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 16, 2020

Crazy uncle omg. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face it, @realDonaldTrump is the country’s crazy uncle. He just happens to be @POTUS. — Philip J. Crowley (@PJCrowley) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has no plan to control Covid-19 and it will continue to cost lives. He’s incoherent. #crazyuncle — Kathy Castor (@KathyCastorFL) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s @SavannahGuthrie ripping Trump for retweeting a conspiracy this week by telling him he’s not “some crazy uncle,” he’s the president. Meanwhile, Biden seems exactly like a president. #TrumpTownHall #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/AeFKAScR3k — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie: "You're not like someone's crazy uncle…" Mary Trump: "I beg to differ." — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Savannah Guthrie for the win. Trump talking about retweeting conspiracy theories and Savannah nails him with a “You're not like someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever”… pic.twitter.com/P5kiywvTHR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 16, 2020

“You’re not somebody’s crazy uncle who can just retweet whatever” @SavannahGuthrie is fearless — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) October 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I gotta say, Savannah Guthrie spoke for quite a lot of people with this exchange about Trump's retweeting of insane conspiracy theories: Trump: "That was a retweet! People can decide for themselves!" Guthrie: "You're the president, you're not someone's crazy uncle." — Andy Kroll (@AndyKroll) October 16, 2020