Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet hilariously battles over a simple question: Who has the worst senators?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Kelly Loeffler and Donald Trump (Facebook)

With 28 million Americans having already voted and President Donald Trump’s campaign in ruins – down ten to a whopping 18 points behind Joe Biden in the polls – some Americans are turning their attention for a moment to the topic of Senators, fighting to win the question of who has the worst ones.

These tweets seem to have started the battle:

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no consensus currently, but for a while the names Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio of Florida were trending on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

And top Trump ally Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has been named pretty frequently.

Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and Daivd Perdue (currently battling accusations of racism) are also being named.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curiously, it seems all those named “the worst” are Republicans.

Take a look at some of the top takes:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some, proud of the representation they’re receiving in the Senate, opted to offer a positive response:

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump rages at reporters on airport tarmac over futile Biden smear: ‘You’re a criminal for not reporting it’

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to become angry at reporters on Monday after he was asked about why he has repeatedly called Democratic nominee Joe Biden a "criminal."

While speaking to reporters on an airport tarmac in Phoenix, the president predicted that he would "do better" than he did when he won the 2016 presidential race.

"We're way ahead of where we were in 2016," Trump insisted. "And I've done things that nobody has ever done."

One reporter appeared to get under the president's skin with a question about the upcoming presidential debate with Biden. Trump pivoted to attack debate moderator Kristen Welker.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Former McCain aide says Trump has alienated Mormon voters in Arizona — and it’s hurting him badly

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

No Democrat has won the state of Arizona since former President Bill Clinton, but President Donald Trump isn't doing well in the state and it seems he could even lose as the state is slowly growing more "purple."

In an interview with former senior adviser to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) Mark Salter, MSNBC's Ali Velshi noted that there has always been large communities of Mormons who would be solid Republican voters. But under Trump, that isn't necessarily the case.

"You were talking about changing demographics," Velshi said about a conversation he had with Salter yesterday. "There is a good conservative Christian population and a significant minority of Mormons who would have been solidly in the Republican column for the last many decades. There's a bit of a shift there that you were talking about, can you tell me about that?"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump administration facing new investigation over political interference at the CDC and FDA

Published

57 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

The Government Accountability Office has agreed to "conduct an investigation of the Trump Administration's political interference at the CDC and FDA, and to determine whether this interference has violated the agencies' scientific integrity and communication policies."

https://twitter.com/GeoffRBennett/status/1318240849101291521

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Patty Murray requested the review on Oct. 8.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE