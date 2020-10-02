Quantcast
Internet reacts to Trump’s positive COVID-19 test: ‘Drop out of the race!’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
President Donald Trump speaking at the United Nations in 2017. (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump announced he and the first lady have the coronavirus, which seemed almost inevitable to many observers.

The president announced that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 after White House adviser Hope Hicks had been infected with the potentially deadly virus, upending the final weeks of the election.

