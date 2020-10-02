Internet reacts to Trump’s positive COVID-19 test: ‘Drop out of the race!’

President Donald Trump announced he and the first lady have the coronavirus, which seemed almost inevitable to many observers.

The president announced that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 after White House adviser Hope Hicks had been infected with the potentially deadly virus, upending the final weeks of the election.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump and his wife will quarantine for two weeks to avoid exposing anyone else, knocking him off the campaign trail and already raising calls from the president’s allies that Joe Biden suspend his campaign activities.

Of course this happened. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 2, 2020

Wearing a mask was literally the least he could have done. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't test and there won't be a problem. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I am sorry you have Covid 19 but more sorry for the country. Your complete dereliction of duty has put so many people in harm’s way and has caused so many unnecessary deaths and illnesses. For love of country and humankind, drop out of the race! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I submit the following prediction: pic.twitter.com/pYrTaQLxCQ — JohnCammo (@JohnCammo) October 2, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine stand back and stand by — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Spare a thought tonight for the families of more than 200,000 Americans who died in this pandemic, many of them, according to public health experts, unnecessarily because of America's botched response. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a nightmare. COVID19 is a serious infection, especially for someone who is older like Mr. Trump. I can't believe he was infected. This is a total failure by WH team to protect the President Wishing both the President and The First Lady and speedy recovery. https://t.co/YVA2WpeNCu — Ashish K. Jha (@ashishkjha) October 2, 2020

Imagine that loathsome couple quarantined with each other. Nobody deserves it more. https://t.co/VwDqXSkJlL — Susan of Texas (@SusanofTexas) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Always so strange to be reminded that for some people the worst thing a person can do is cause the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people, cage children, and empower white supremacy, and for other people the worst thing a person can do is be disrespectful — Al Kennedy (@housetoastonish) October 2, 2020

lol at anybody who denied this monster would be rehabilitated in 10 years. He's being rehabilitated *tonight* — Eli Valley (@elivalley) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How dare you laugh at the misfortune of the worlds most hated person — mr skeleton bones (@HelloCullen) October 2, 2020

Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask and for modeling appropriate behavior consistent with public health guidance literally 2.5 days ago. Four years ago, today, on Oct. 2, 2016, he mocked Hillary Clinton for contracting pneumonia and implying that her illness made her weak. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This aged well. 4 hours ago. https://t.co/rTVohaqLD1 — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 2, 2020

The President tested positive for the HOAX. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Just moments before the first presidential debate, a Cleveland Clinic doctor’s attempt to get Trump’s guests to wear masks was rejected. Melania was sitting with the family. Rules mandated everyone in the room wear a surgical blue mask. — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) October 2, 2020

I have to say i am so pissed off right now. Hope Hicks has Covid, and this President and White House flaunted not wearing masks. And they criticized Joe Biden for wearing one. This is so incredibly irresponsible. And such a lack of concern for others. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) October 2, 2020