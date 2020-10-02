‘Irresponsible man-child’ Trump has himself to blame for getting sick and crippling his campaign: conservative
In his column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis said Donald Trump has only himself to blame for not taking precautions against the coronavirus pandemic that had now led him to get sick, possibly killing off his re-election hopes.
According to ex-Republican Lewis — who has already declared he would not vote for the president in November — Trump has been acting like an “irresponsible man-child” and now he is paying the price.
As Lewis noted, it was only two days ago the president was downplaying the virus and ridiculing his Democratic presidential opponent for wearing a mask during their first — and possibly last — presidential debate.
“Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen,” Trump claimed — words that are now coming back to haunt him as he and his wife Melania enter quarantine.
“It goes without saying that I wish the Trumps a speedy recovery. No decent person should wish for anything else. But that doesn’t excuse his personal irresponsibility. Already, there are consequences. Stock futures have plunged. It’s also not crazy to wonder how this might impact the election. Here’s one immediate question: Will there even be any more presidential debates?’ he wrote before adding, “Another thing we don’t know yet is how bad this will get. At the risk of sounding alarmist or macabre, Trump is 74 years old, out of shape, and overweight. Could Mike Pence replace him on the ballot? People are already voting.”
Lewis went in to note that, should Trump have a light case and get back out in the campaign trail boasting that COVID isnt so bad after all, he is likely to pass on even more bad information.
“If he has an easy recovery, he could gain something he’s never had: sympathy. And he’s already dismissed and downplayed the virus, and says that he took hydroxychloroquine even before he had it; imagine how irresponsible he might be after an easy recovery,” he suggested.
“The impact on the election and the second order effects are almost incalculable. If this affects the polls in key states, it could really roil the politics of everything, possibly even the Supreme Court nomination. No matter what your politics are, a chaos president is a negative,” he added. “There are few things more important or precious to the stability of a nation than a president’s health, and with this latest development, our nation’s health (mental health, at least) is stretched to the limit.”
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
GOP donors who went to COVID-infected Trump’s NJ fundraiser are ‘freaking out’: report
Donors who attended President Donald Trump's big fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday are reacting with alarm to news that the president has contracted the novel coronavirus.
One person with direct knowledge of the event tells CNBC that "the donors have been texting and calling" and are "freaking out" about the situation.
This has left donors begging the campaign to tell them what they should do next, as many of them were in direct contact with the president just hours before he was formally diagnosed with the disease, which so far has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign never bothered to contact Biden’s campaign about COVID exposure
President Donald Trump's campaign never contacted Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign to let them know that they might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
According to both PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor and CNN's Sarah Mucha, Biden's campaign only learned about the president's infection through news reports and was never informed by anyone on the Trump campaign about the president coming down with the disease.
2020 Election
White House has no credibility left now that Trump is infected with COVID: ex-press secretary
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning former Former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart said the public should be very skeptical about anything coming out of the White House regarding Donald Trump's bout with COVID-19 symptoms, saying the president and his current press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany have already forfeited America's trust.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Erica Hill, Lockhart was asked what the White House should do now that they are faced with a serious in-house health crisis that has spooked the country and America's allies.
"I heard it when I turned on "New Day" this morning at, you know, about 6:30 this morning. I had not been watching anything overnight, " Lockhart began. "My gut reaction was this is really gut-check time at the White House particularly in their communications department. They have roughly six to eight hours to change the way they have done things, really come clean with the American public and put out the straight story in a way that they haven't done before -- acknowledge their mistakes because you know, again, you lie about the small things, then it means you'll lie about the large things."