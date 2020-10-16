‘Is this for real?’ Melania Trump’s ‘aggrieved and self-pitying’ White House blog blows up in her face

First lady Melania Trump is airing her personal grievances on the White House website to the astonishment of readers.

President Donald Trump’s wife bashed her former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who recently published a tell-all book about the first lady and her family, in a blog post on the official White House website, reported Politico.

“As a country, we cannot continue to get lost in the noise of negativity and encourage ambition by those who seek only to promote themselves,” Melania Trump wrote.

“I have most recently found this to be the case as major news outlets eagerly covered salacious claims made by a former contractor who advised my office,” she added. “A person who said she ‘made me’ even though she hardly knew me, and someone who clung to me after my husband won the Presidency.”

Winston Wolkoff released recordings of her conversations with the first lady, who can be heard complaining about decorating the White House for Christmas and griping about criticism of the administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents.

“This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character,” Melania Trump wrote. “Her ‘memoir’ included blaming me for her ailing health from an accident she had long ago, and for bad news coverage that she brought upon herself and others. Never once looking within at her own dishonest behavior and all in an attempt to be relevant. These kinds of people only care about their personal agenda — not about helping others.”

Social media users who saw the post were aghast.

Lmao omg is this for real? — mamabear (@lmoon79) October 16, 2020

Melania Trump has finally discovered her metier: Aggrieved and self-pitying short form writing https://t.co/92mD19nSf5 — VOTE NOW (@OneYearOut) October 16, 2020

Maybe it would #BeBest if you didn't mention "self-serving individuals" hun. pic.twitter.com/8LegJf0xJf — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 16, 2020

Look who’s back…and just in time for fucking Christmas. — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) October 16, 2020

With respect @FLOTUS , when your house is made of glass don't throw stones in others. The next generation is tired of a president that competes with them for attention & disagrees with them in everything: climate action, inclusiveness, tolerance vs hate, social equality. Sad. — DynaMoe (@bluebird_moe) October 16, 2020

Wow. Fresh off her coronavirus crisis, which impacted her and her immediate family, Melania Trump uses OFFICIAL government websites to attack her ex-best friend and the media. The most useless First Lady in U.S. history. Her main concern isn't kids—it's getting even.#BeBest pic.twitter.com/8zipMrVgsR — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 16, 2020

this is hilarious. It's a Melania rant about her former good friend (whom she threw under the bus without blinking an eye) cloaked as a (very muddled) message about her BeBest campaign that has no impact whatsoever. Typical Melania. — Lauren (@sequinpants) October 16, 2020

