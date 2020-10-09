‘It is hard to watch’: Morale collapsing at White House after Trump refuses to fire bumbling Mark Meadows
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows has few admirers in the White House and his standing has fallen to the point where some advisers to the president have begged him to fire the former lawmaker.
Meadows, who stepped down from his seat in the House to work for Trump after the dismissal of previous chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, appears to never have gained the trust of many White House aides as he attached himself to the president and — now that the coronavirus has run rampant through the White House — the knives have come out because staffers believe he has put their lives at risk
Politico reports, “… his management has left many inside the White House frustrated, including, at times, Trump himself, according to interviews with 10 current and former senior administration officials and Trump advisers. Numerous White House aides said they feel Meadows has failed to keep hundreds of aides safe, not communicating much about new positive diagnoses within the complex, or signaling what, if any, safety protocols were being adopted during a frightening seven-day stretch that saw the virus race around the administration. The lack of information has bred distrust and low staff morale in a White House already known for infighting.”
With one former White House aide admitting anger aimed at Meadows has been “building for a long time, but this is an inflection point,” another put it more bluntly, telling Politico, “The president is the president — you go to work there knowing what he is like. But if I was a midlevel staffer there I’d be pretty pissed off at Meadows and these guys. It blows my mind. Maybe they didn’t give a shit about anything.”
According to the report, the tipping point for the chief of staff came last weekend when he told reporters off the record that the president was entering a “critical 48 hours” due to his COVID-19 infections which contradicted the official White House spin.
That, in turn, led to a flood of advice that the president dismiss Meadows which Trump, so far, has yet to do.
Add to that, Politico reports, Meadows is also under fire over his management of the White House.
A “former senior administration official said Meadows had done little to stabilize White House strategy more broadly during a frantic period for the country. ‘It is hard to watch,’ Politico reports with another senior official adding, “It’s looking more and more like he took the job to get on TV and promote whatever future he sees for himself.”
‘Fix!!!’ Trump melts down over yet another debate moderator
President Donald Trump on Friday posted a frantic tweet attacking the man who is scheduled to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate.
"Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace," the president wrote. "Fix!!!"
The president during the first debate repeatedly attacked Fox News' Chris Wallace after he tried to stop the president from constantly interrupting Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dissented from his former boss, however, and stuck up for Scully's reputation as a fair questioner.
Trump-loving retirement village fears Pence’s visit after White House outbreak shows COVID-19 is no hoax
Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and over 212,800 in the United States — according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore — many Republican supporters of President Donald Trump continue to insist that the threat is being exaggerated by the mainstream media. Journalists Francisco Alvarado and Kelly Weill, in an article published in the Daily Beast on October 9, take a look at a Florida retirement community in which the pandemic was widely regarded as a Democratic hoax — that is, until Trump himself was hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. And now, some of the retirees are worried about a visit from Vice President Mike Pence.
WATCH: Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter accuses Trump of being a ‘tyrant’ in video rant
In a video discovered on Twitter, one of the members of the right-wing militia who were taken into custody over a plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked Donald Trump and called him "a tyrant."
Brandon Caserta, who could be looking at life in prison after the FBI foiled the plot to nab Whitmer outside of one of her homes and then whisk her away to Wisconsin to face trial, was also not a fan of Trump and told his followers, "Trump is not your friend, dude."
Continuing in that vein, he asserted, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”