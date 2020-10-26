‘It’s bananas!’ MSNBC’s John Heilemann says Republicans are ‘freaking out’ over Texas
MSNBC’s John Heilemann said Republicans are “freaking out” over the staggering turnout in early voting this month — which could cost them both the White House and the Senate.
The “Morning Joe” contributor pointed to polls showing that both Georgia and Texas are in play, and he said that showed how much better Democrats had gotten at mobilizing their coalition.
“It’s bananas,” Heilemann said. “You know, all the statistics we have seen, and there have been some staggering statistics in terms of the early vote. The total now is right around 55 million, 56 million votes that are already in the bank, which is itself also bananas.”
Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has seemingly distanced himself from President Donald Trump in the final days before the vote, and Heilemann said that’s clear evidence of the threat early voting poses to Republicans.
“The moment that John Cornyn turned against Donald Trump and came out and distanced himself from Trump, something he had not done in four years, it’s like a canary in the coal mine,” Heilemann said. “Like an electrocuted eagle in the coal mine, howling, and that’s John Cornyn saying, ‘I could lose this race,’ and a world where Cornyn can lose in Texas is a world where you could have a plausible conversation about the Democratic landslide, 1980s-style landslide in the Senate and a giant win for Joe Biden. I think everyone understands that Texas is fully in play.”
“They’re in the closing days genuine battleground states and, again, Texas Republicans all the way up to Cornyn freaking out over the kind of early vote numbers we have seen, and over the possibility that this could be the election that Texas goes blue,” he added.
2020 Election
Trump will exit the White House with a legacy of COVID deaths and embracing QAnon ‘loons’: conservative
Anticipating Donald Trump will go down to defeat on November 3rd, Bulwark columnist and former Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speechwriter Amanda Carpenter has written that the president will likely walk away from office saddled with a legacy of a failure to contain a pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans while embracing a cult of conspiracy-obsessed "loons."
As Carpenter sees it, the devastation wrought by COVID-19 and the rise of QAnon go hand-in-hand, as the country has become consumed with conspiracy theories as the president has railed about "fake news" and the "deep state."
2020 Election
Democrats plea with Pence to skip Barrett vote: ‘Nothing about your presence can be considered essential’
Senate Democrats on Monday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence not enter the Senate chamber after at least five of his staff tested positive for COVID-19.
"Vice President Pence cannot come to the Senate because of his exposure to multiple COVID-positive staffers," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wrote in a tweet on Monday. "His purely ceremonial and non-essential presence would just put Senators, staff, and Capitol workers at risk."
Pence was also sent a letter from 10 Senate Democrats.
2020 Election
Trump is closing the campaign by telling America to ‘drop dead’: CNN’s Paul Begala
President Donald Trump is still claiming that America has "rounded the corner" on the novel coronavirus pandemic even as infections over the weekend surged to record highs.
CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Monday argued that Trump's efforts to pretend the pandemic is no longer a problem were falling flat, and he said seniors in particular were moving away from the president.
Begala also shredded White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for saying the administration isn't even trying to contain the pandemic.