‘It’s bananas!’ MSNBC’s John Heilemann says Republicans are ‘freaking out’ over Texas

MSNBC’s John Heilemann said Republicans are “freaking out” over the staggering turnout in early voting this month — which could cost them both the White House and the Senate.

The “Morning Joe” contributor pointed to polls showing that both Georgia and Texas are in play, and he said that showed how much better Democrats had gotten at mobilizing their coalition.

“It’s bananas,” Heilemann said. “You know, all the statistics we have seen, and there have been some staggering statistics in terms of the early vote. The total now is right around 55 million, 56 million votes that are already in the bank, which is itself also bananas.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has seemingly distanced himself from President Donald Trump in the final days before the vote, and Heilemann said that’s clear evidence of the threat early voting poses to Republicans.

“The moment that John Cornyn turned against Donald Trump and came out and distanced himself from Trump, something he had not done in four years, it’s like a canary in the coal mine,” Heilemann said. “Like an electrocuted eagle in the coal mine, howling, and that’s John Cornyn saying, ‘I could lose this race,’ and a world where Cornyn can lose in Texas is a world where you could have a plausible conversation about the Democratic landslide, 1980s-style landslide in the Senate and a giant win for Joe Biden. I think everyone understands that Texas is fully in play.”

“They’re in the closing days genuine battleground states and, again, Texas Republicans all the way up to Cornyn freaking out over the kind of early vote numbers we have seen, and over the possibility that this could be the election that Texas goes blue,” he added.