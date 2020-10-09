It’s the instability, stupid: Trump is danger to the Republic
President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office Wednesday, less than a week after he tested positive for coronavirus. Still presumably infectious, still shedding the deadly pathogen, he simply did not care that he’s exposing more White House staffers. A top economic adviser would not say whether the president has been wearing a mask; this after nearly two dozen staffers have tested positive. Also currently in quarantine: almost the entire Joint Chiefs of Staff.In arguing why Donald Trump must not be reelected, we’ve previously noted why it’s impossible for this administration to either hire…
‘Fix!!!’ Trump melts down over yet another debate moderator
President Donald Trump on Friday posted a frantic tweet attacking the man who is scheduled to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate.
"Steve Scully, the second Debate Moderator, is a Never Trumper, just like the son of the great Mike Wallace," the president wrote. "Fix!!!"
The president during the first debate repeatedly attacked Fox News' Chris Wallace after he tried to stop the president from constantly interrupting Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer dissented from his former boss, however, and stuck up for Scully's reputation as a fair questioner.
Trump-loving retirement village fears Pence’s visit after White House outbreak shows COVID-19 is no hoax
Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and over 212,800 in the United States — according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore — many Republican supporters of President Donald Trump continue to insist that the threat is being exaggerated by the mainstream media. Journalists Francisco Alvarado and Kelly Weill, in an article published in the Daily Beast on October 9, take a look at a Florida retirement community in which the pandemic was widely regarded as a Democratic hoax — that is, until Trump himself was hospitalized after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. And now, some of the retirees are worried about a visit from Vice President Mike Pence.
WATCH: Accused Whitmer kidnap plotter accuses Trump of being a ‘tyrant’ in video rant
In a video discovered on Twitter, one of the members of the right-wing militia who were taken into custody over a plot to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attacked Donald Trump and called him "a tyrant."
Brandon Caserta, who could be looking at life in prison after the FBI foiled the plot to nab Whitmer outside of one of her homes and then whisk her away to Wisconsin to face trial, was also not a fan of Trump and told his followers, "Trump is not your friend, dude."
Continuing in that vein, he asserted, “It amazes me that people actually, like, believe that when he’s shown over and over and over again that he’s a tyrant. Every single person that works for government is your enemy, dude.”