‘It’s the steroids talking’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe nails Trump’s grandiose claims about COVID-19 infection

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted President Donald Trump for boasting about his health after leaving the hospital where he was treated for COVID-19.
The president claimed that he took the risk because he was a leader, and then suggested he was immune to the virus that had infected him, and the “Morning Joe” host believes he was suffering the side effects from the dexamethasone he’d been prescribed.
“Hey, Donald, it’s the steroids talking right now,” Scarborough said. “You’re ‘roided out right now. You can’t stay away from cameras.”
“I know that feeling,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski. “I yelled at the neighbor once on steroids.”
“You say stupid things,” Scarborough continued. “You’re saying, ‘roided out, ‘Maybe I’m immune from it.’ Hey, Donald, Donald, could you tell all of the ‘roids that are raging through your own body that your own doctor said quote, ‘He’s not out of the woods yet,’ would you let those ‘roids know that? Would you tell those ‘roids that you’re not healthier than you have been in 20 years. Maybe the ‘roids are whispering in your ear saying you’re stronger.”
“No, you’re actually still a frail, obese, over — I mean, not just mildly obese, you’re in really bad shape physically,” he added. “You have underlying conditions, perhaps an underlying heart condition. We don’t know exactly what happened when you went to Walter Reed [Medical Center] last year, but if you look at your medical records, calcium deposit in your blood, I think, is up, and you’re not — you’re not well.”
White House staffers who have seen over three years of bullying and firings under Donald Trump are fearful what will come next now that the president has been discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center while still exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, reports Politico.
According to the report, Trump's return has become even more worrisome to staffers because senior aides to the president are not being forthcoming about the extent of Trump's illness.
"Within the White House, staffers are queasy about the ongoing lack of communication about how and when certain officials became infected," the report states. "No one knows, for instance, when Trump received his last negative test. And several aides said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was slow to address protocols for West Wing staffers after the explosion of cases. Meanwhile, staffers have continued to find out about new infections through media leaks or as aides and allies like McEnany and Christie publicly announce their own prognosis."
People who have survived being infected with the novel coronavirus expressed dismay and disgust this week after President Donald Trump told Americans they don't need to be afraid of the disease that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, 64-year-old COVID survivor Scott Sedlacek hammered the president for downplaying a virus that caused him health problems for months afterward.
When the Justice Department recently publicized an ongoing investigation into potentially improperly discarded Trump ballots, critics accused it of violating long-standing agency policy against interfering in an election.
But the unusual decision to publicly detail the Pennsylvania case may also have run afoul of guidelines that Attorney General William Barr himself issued to federal prosecutors this year, according to a memo obtained by ProPublica.
In May, Barr wrote a directive to all Justice Department employees imploring them to be “particularly sensitive to safeguarding the Department’s reputation for fairness, neutrality, and non-partisanship” when it comes to election-related crimes.