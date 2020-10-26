Quantcast
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ripped for mail-in voting tweet: 'This photo is so gross'

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and President Donald Trump (Twitter)

Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself and her husband, fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner, preparing to mail in their ballots.

The photo shows President Donald Trump seated at a desk on Air Force One, along with his eldest daughter and son-in-law, who are both holding sealed mail-in ballots — which he has been lambasting as rife with fraud aimed at defeating him.

“I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “#Trump2020”

Her tweet was met with angry mockery.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ripped for mail-in voting tweet: 'This photo is so gross'

Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself and her husband, fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner, preparing to mail in their ballots.

The photo shows President Donald Trump seated at a desk on Air Force One, along with his eldest daughter and son-in-law, who are both holding sealed mail-in ballots -- which he has been lambasting as rife with fraud aimed at defeating him.

"I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???" Ivanka Trump tweeted. "#Trump2020"

I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???#Trump2020 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vEGIs2yZM0

