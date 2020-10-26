Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner ripped for mail-in voting tweet: ‘This photo is so gross’

Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself and her husband, fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner, preparing to mail in their ballots.

The photo shows President Donald Trump seated at a desk on Air Force One, along with his eldest daughter and son-in-law, who are both holding sealed mail-in ballots — which he has been lambasting as rife with fraud aimed at defeating him.

“I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “#Trump2020”

Her tweet was met with angry mockery.

A huge racist asshole. What do I win? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 26, 2020

My guess is you’re voting for your own self-enrichment!! Am I close?? pic.twitter.com/hEMVCDjts7 — Jen (@jenminicooper) October 26, 2020

So vote by mail is ok now? — Ted Cruz’s Only Fan (@TedCruzOnlyFans) October 26, 2020

Let’s see, the patriarch of the family who has been banned from charity work? — Gordon Gurley (@gordongurley) October 26, 2020

For the man who let you profit off his presidency? — Republicans for Joe Biden 🇺🇸 (@RepsForBiden) October 26, 2020

That creepy fucker sitting at the desk? — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 26, 2020

I was distracted by this scary grimace smile. pic.twitter.com/xTwZ70cPP1 — Louise (@clwtweet) October 26, 2020

Jared’s fingers give me the creeps. — bbqcornnuts (@ctpdenver) October 26, 2020

Was gonna joke and say “COVID” but then realized that that’s basically accurate — 12 Foot Tall Home Depot Skele-Tim🌹 (@DJDynamicNC) October 26, 2020

This photo is so gross — Tony Shnark (@TonyShnark) October 26, 2020

The Russian Agent. What do I win? — Fred Harding (@OPCGhost) October 26, 2020

HATCH ACT VIOLATION — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) October 26, 2020

Nepotism and corruption? — David Glasgow (@dvglasgow) October 26, 2020

That looks like a mail-in ballot. Weird. — Jhoff10 (@Jhoff10) October 26, 2020

‘Angel Ball’ was cancelled this year btw, normally I would be seeing your mom tonite, do you remember Ivana? You mention her so often. Both of those ‘men’ you are with have done so much damage to this country, someday this pic won’t feel so cute Vanky. @IvankaTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) October 26, 2020

Thank you for promoting that Absentee voting on a paper ballot is one of the safest ways to vote against your pappy. He’s about to lose his job, which means you two, are FIRED. — Yvette (@Yvetteinsc) October 26, 2020

When you’re literally voting because you’d like to stay out of prison. — Light Inside The Body Michael (@Merv515) October 26, 2020

If I had to guess, I’d say they each secretly wrote in their own names. — Catters (@CatSout15) October 26, 2020

