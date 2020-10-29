Ivanka Trump says she is ‘unapologetically’ against abortion rights for women

Ivanka Trump said this week that she “unapologetically” supports the “pro-life” movement, which aims to strip reproductive rights from women.

President Donald Trump’s daughter was asked about her views on abortion during an interview with Real Clear Politics.

“I respect all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion,” Ivanka told the publication. “But I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how I think about these things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am pro-life, and unapologetically so,” she added.

Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards revealed in her 2018 book that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had offered what she described as a “bribe” if the organization would stop performing abortions.

“If Planned Parenthood wanted to keep our federal funding,” Richards recalled, “we would have to stop providing abortions. He described his ideal outcome: a national headline reading ‘Planned Parenthood Discontinues Abortion Services.’”