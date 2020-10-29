Ivanka Trump says she is ‘unapologetically’ against abortion rights for women
Ivanka Trump said this week that she “unapologetically” supports the “pro-life” movement, which aims to strip reproductive rights from women.
President Donald Trump’s daughter was asked about her views on abortion during an interview with Real Clear Politics.
“I respect all sides of a very personal and sensitive discussion,” Ivanka told the publication. “But I am also a mother of three children, and parenthood affected me in a profound way in terms of how I think about these things.”
“I am pro-life, and unapologetically so,” she added.
Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards revealed in her 2018 book that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner had offered what she described as a “bribe” if the organization would stop performing abortions.
“If Planned Parenthood wanted to keep our federal funding,” Richards recalled, “we would have to stop providing abortions. He described his ideal outcome: a national headline reading ‘Planned Parenthood Discontinues Abortion Services.’”
Trump is so desperate for an October surprise — but with Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon it’s a flop
There's nothing President Donald Trump can do to make up a scandal against former Vice President Joe Biden in the last five days ahead of the election.
After 75 million Americans have already voted, Trump's only hope has been Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon "discovering" a mystery laptop they say was owned by Hunter Biden with shady emails. As Mother Jone's David Corn and Dan Friedman wrote the "dirty-tricks squad" is desperate.
"In recent days, their Fox-enabled efforts have demonstrated how far they are willing to go with their skullduggery," the report said. "Yet the world may be witnessing the death throes of Trump’s most extreme enablers, protectors, and schemers—and it is ugly."
COVID-19 surge in rural Wisconsin is generating ‘hostility toward Trump’: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 225,000 Americans in just eight months.
Even as the president has continued to falsely claim that the United States is "rounding the corner" on the disease, infections this week surged to record highs and are now averaging more than 73,000 per day.
Few states at the moment are getting hit harder than Wisconsin, which has seen both cases and hospitalizations surge by around 40 percent over the past two weeks.