Jackie Robinson’s daughter tears into Trump for using his likeness in campaign ad
On Thursday, Sharon Robinson, the daughter of barrier-breaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson, tweeted that she opposes the use of her father’s picture in a campaign ad for President Donald Trump — and said her whole family was “insulted.”
Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump
— Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020
The image appeared in an ad titled “Say What You Will About America,” and featured Robinson alongside images of Martin Luther King Jr. and Native American Olympic medalist Jim Thorpe.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is the greatest president for African-Americans since Abraham Lincoln — a statement in contrast with recent polls showing he is in single digits with Black voters.
Biden wins debate timeslot after Trump pulls out – ABC to host town hall without president
ABC News will host a town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden next week during the same timeslot as the second presidential debate was supposed to be held, after President Donald Trump very publicly announced he would not attend.
The Commission of Presidential Debates, citing Trump's recent coronavirus infection, announced next week's debate would be virtual, to prevent Trump from spreading the virus to others. Trump declared he would not "waste" his time by participating.
Here's Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director
As we said —one way or another, Joe Biden is taking questions from voters on October 15th! https://t.co/ZOah4a58Xe
Mike Pence abruptly cancels trip to vote early in Indiana — but spokesman claims ‘nobody’s sick’
Vice President Mike Pence has canceled a plan to travel to Indianapolis to vote early in the 2020 presidential election.
Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine was scheduled to be the print pool reporter and the trip and reports that planning was still underway within an hour of the cancelation.
Here's Nuzzi's thread on the breaking news:
Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence had been scheduled to travel to Indianapolis to cast their ballots by early voting. The trip had been on the books for at least 9 days. The White House provided NO EXPLANATION for Pence’s sudden change of plans.