Jackie Robinson’s daughter tears into Trump for using his likeness in campaign ad

On Thursday, Sharon Robinson, the daughter of barrier-breaking baseball legend Jackie Robinson, tweeted that she opposes the use of her father’s picture in a campaign ad for President Donald Trump — and said her whole family was “insulted.”

Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The image appeared in an ad titled “Say What You Will About America,” and featured Robinson alongside images of Martin Luther King Jr. and Native American Olympic medalist Jim Thorpe.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is the greatest president for African-Americans since Abraham Lincoln — a statement in contrast with recent polls showing he is in single digits with Black voters.