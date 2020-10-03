Jim Carrey’s ‘Joe Biden’ silences Trump as the audience roars during SNL’s season opener

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” launched on Saturday evening.

The show’s “cold open” featured Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey debuting as former Vice President Joe Biden.

It featured a replay of the first presidential debate, with Trump quickly interrupting the moderator and making jokes about Adderall.

Immediately upon taking the stage, Carrey’s Biden pulled out a tape measure to make sure he was socially distanced from his adversary.

Trump aired his grievances against all the things he believes are “mean” to him.

The skit even worked in a joke about the Amy Coney Barrett nomination ceremony, which has drawn scrutiny a potential COVID-19 superspreader event.

Trump pulled an interesting “mask” out of his pocket.

Biden struggled to maintain composure, with Trump even deploying a laser pointer to distract Biden.

The debate was interrupted by Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who brought order to the event.

The debate had a hilarious conclusion as Biden used a remote control to pause Trump.

At which point Biden gave a hilarious monologue about Trump catching coronavirus.

Watch: