Jim Carrey’s ‘Joe Biden’ silences Trump as the audience roars during SNL’s season opener

After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” launched on Saturday evening.
The show’s “cold open” featured Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey debuting as former Vice President Joe Biden.
It featured a replay of the first presidential debate, with Trump quickly interrupting the moderator and making jokes about Adderall.
Immediately upon taking the stage, Carrey’s Biden pulled out a tape measure to make sure he was socially distanced from his adversary.
Trump aired his grievances against all the things he believes are “mean” to him.
The skit even worked in a joke about the Amy Coney Barrett nomination ceremony, which has drawn scrutiny a potential COVID-19 superspreader event.
Trump pulled an interesting “mask” out of his pocket.
Biden struggled to maintain composure, with Trump even deploying a laser pointer to distract Biden.
The debate was interrupted by Maya Rudolph as Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who brought order to the event.
The debate had a hilarious conclusion as Biden used a remote control to pause Trump.
At which point Biden gave a hilarious monologue about Trump catching coronavirus.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.