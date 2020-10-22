Joe Biden and the kinder, gentler war on drugs

Two armed men set up a tent outside of an early voting location in St. Petersberg, Florida, saying that they were the Trump campaign.

"The Sheriff [Bob Gualtieri] told me the persons that were dressed in these security uniforms had indicated to sheriff's deputies that they belonged to a licensed security company and they indicated, and this has not been confirmed yet, that they were hired by the Trump campaign," said Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.

"The sheriff and I take this very seriously," Marcus said. "Voter intimidation, deterring voters from voting, impeding a voter's ability to cast a ballot in this election is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way shape, or form. So we anticipated many things going into this election. Not only cybersecurity, but physical security, and we had a plan in place and executed that plan."