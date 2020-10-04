Quantcast
Connect with us

John Oliver shames Trump supporter calling COVID-19 ‘fear-mongering’ while holding vigil outside president’s hospital

Published

1 min ago

on

John Oliver (Photo: Screen capture)

If there’s one thing that Americans have witnessed over the past eight months is President Donald Trump and the GOP have treated the coronavirus with “denialism, hubris and treating it more as a PR crisis than one of public health,” said HBO’s John Oliver.

During his Sunday episode of “Last Week Tonight,” Oliver described Trump’s freakout over masks reckless by comparing it to a beekeeper. They wear special suits to help block out the bees. The outfit includes a kind of screen as the mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can only imagine what Trump would be like standing next to a beekeeper,” he continued. “I don’t need a beekeeper suit like him. Every time you see him, he’s wearing a beekeeper suit. Not me, because I’m smart and strong. This whole bee thing is a hoax anyway.”

Oliver went on to bash the White House for clearly having no idea what is or isn’t safe, but he noted he probably shouldn’t and instead tell them to get well soon because they probably have COVID.

He then turned to a Trump supporter standing outside of Walter Reed after the president was medevaced by helicopter to the hospital. The young man was standing outside with a cadre of other Trump supporters not wearing masks.

“I’m not at risk for COVID, sooooo,” the young man told a local news reporter. “With the survival rates we’ve seen, it’s frankly hysteria, what we’ve seen with COVID, so.”

“Are you ever concerned you could possibly be asymptomatic and pass it to someone else?” a reporter asked the young man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, I do have those concerns,” the young man confessed. “But I don’t buy into the fear-mongering.”

“What the hell are you talking about!?” Oliver exclaimed. “You’re only there because the president of the United States is in the building behind you with a pretty bad case of fear-mongering!”

He noted that as much as people want to shout at that young man, the Trump administration “has been downplaying the virus so much and for so long that for Trump’s die-hard supporters, any sort of concern isn’t seen as a sensible precaution. It’s seen as fear-mongering.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to say that fear isn’t a bad thing because it’s the emotion that helps people realize they shouldn’t pet snarling and rabid dogs, walk across a busy highway without looking both ways or stick their finger in the nose of a COVID-positive patient.

Still, it’s clear Trump, and his followers are still employing the same strategy. On Sunday, Trump revealed he now “gets it” about the coronavirus, and then he risked the lives of his Secret Service agents to take a joy ride and wave to his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Homegrown Hate’: How US terrorism has evolved from the Klan to Tim McVeigh and then Charlottesville

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

The Oklahoma City Bombing was the first time in my life I began paying attention to the news. As a young Oklahoman, just miles from the terrorist attack, I didn't understand what was happening or why. I saw my friends racing to the principal's office in tears begging to be able to call and check if their parents were still alive.

At 9:02 a.m. when the bomb exploded killing 168 people, no assemblies were held so a counselor could explain to children what it meant or why it happened. It was only after documentaries about Timothy McVeigh were released that, as a teen, I connected the dots.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The White House is empty and aides don’t know what they’re supposed to be doing: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

The New York Times reported that the White House is very quiet in absence of the president and top aides have no idea what they're supposed to be doing.

According to the report, it is ordinarily quiet when the president is out of the West Wing because the staff follows the president wherever they go. In this case, it's even more vacant as staff is quarantining at home after aide Hope Hicks and other staffers quickly spread the coronavirus through the White House. There's no one barking orders, as the chief of staff, former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), is at the hospital with the president.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

First lady says she doesn’t want to put Secret Service agents ‘in harm’s way’ — the way Trump just did

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 4, 2020

By

In a juxtaposition to her husband's recent moves to ride in a car around the hospital, First lady Melania Trump says she has not visited the president at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precautionary measure for the health and well-being of Secret Service members.

During an interview Sunday evening on MSNBC's The Week with Joshua Johnson, NBC News' Deepa Shivaram said, "We just did receive news from NBC's Peter Alexander putting out a note that the first lady herself...there's a note saying the reason she hasn't visited her husband at Walter Reed is because she didn't want to put those Secret Service agents and driver in harms' way and expose them to COVID."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE