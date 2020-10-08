Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge wants White House to say if Trump tweets declassified the full Mueller report

Published

51 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump (screengrab)

On Thursday, a federal judge demanded that the Department of Justice clarify whether recent tweets from President Donald Trump have formally declassified the entire Russia report from former special counsel Robert Mueller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the week, the president tweeted multiple times that he has declassified “all Russia Hoax Scandal information” — raising questions about whether the redactions in the Mueller report are still in force.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump announced Saturday rally in Florida and said ‘I feel so good’ — and then his ‘hoarse’ voice gave out: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced plans to resume campaign rallies despite his COVID-19 infection.

"Watching the news coverage and angry at the state of the race, Mr. Trump has been imploring aides to let him resume campaign rallies as soon as this weekend, which now could be possible. He showed up again in the Oval Office on Thursday despite efforts to get him to remain in the residence until he was more fully recovered," The New York Times reported Thursday. "Around the White House and inside the Trump campaign, some advisers are worried. Others are looking at the calendar and arguing that there is still a lot of time left while they realize there are few if any opportunities to change the trajectory of the race. That would be especially true without next week’s debate."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham sparks unflattering speculation after refusing to take COVID test ahead of debate

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jaime Harrison, threatened to withdraw from the upcoming Senate debate unless Graham takes a COVID-19 test — as Harrison and the debate moderators have already agreed to do.

Graham has refused, responding, "I will continue to follow the guidance of my doctors, not my political opponent."

Jaime Harrison has threatened to pull out of tomorrow’s #scsen debate if Lindsey Graham doesn’t take another covid test. Graham responds: pic.twitter.com/4r7HU04xAh

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Has Susan Collins changed? Or have the rest of us?

Published

39 mins ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

RANGELEY, Maine — On a crisp, sunny day in late September, Susan Collins was on a campaign bus tour through Maine, the state she’s represented in the U.S. Senate since 1997.

Collins, up for reelection in November, had started the day’s bus tour at a sawmill in nearby Dixfield — “I’ve never seen such a sophisticated, high-tech mill, it is truly extraordinary” — and she would end it in Farmington at Gifford’s Ice Cream Stand, the company that produces the ice cream Collins serves with Maine blueberry pie when she hosts the weekly Senate Republican lunch. 

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE