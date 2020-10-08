Judge wants White House to say if Trump tweets declassified the full Mueller report

On Thursday, a federal judge demanded that the Department of Justice clarify whether recent tweets from President Donald Trump have formally declassified the entire Russia report from former special counsel Robert Mueller.

JUST IN: A federal judge, who has been sharply critical of Barr and DOJ, is asking the department to determine whether Trump’s recent tweet ordering blanket declassification of Russia docs, means the full Mueller report is now declassified. pic.twitter.com/7P0ffazfxI — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 9, 2020

Earlier in the week, the president tweeted multiple times that he has declassified “all Russia Hoax Scandal information” — raising questions about whether the redactions in the Mueller report are still in force.

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020