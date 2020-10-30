‘Just incompetent’: CNN doctor reads Trump the riot act after US hits record COVID cases

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Friday slammed President Donald Trump for ignoring the record surge in cases and continuing to insist that America has “rounded the corner” on dealing with the disease.
He also explained that it would be relatively easy for the United States to get control of the virus and lower the rate of infection.
“This is the way we turn it around: We stop making it easy for the virus,” he said. “We separate ourselves. When we have to be in an enclosed space, maybe in closer proximity the people than we want, we need to have a mask on. Any time you go out of the house, you have to have a mask on. If we do these things, the rate of acceleration of this virus will start to decrease.”
However, he said that doing these things requires leadership that we are not seeing from the White House.
“The president, though, is listening to a single voice in the White House who is just incompetent,” he said, referring to Dr. Scott Atlas, the right-wing radiologist who has regularly peddled misinformation about wearing face masks. “He has sidelined his professionals and he has brought in a radiologist who has no expertise in this. He’s not a clinician. He does not know what he’s doing.”
Watch the video below.
