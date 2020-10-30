Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Just incompetent’: CNN doctor reads Trump the riot act after US hits record COVID cases

Published

8 mins ago

on

Novel coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high on Thursday, as numbers released by the COVID-19 Tracking Project show more than 88,000 new infections.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Friday slammed President Donald Trump for ignoring the record surge in cases and continuing to insist that America has “rounded the corner” on dealing with the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also explained that it would be relatively easy for the United States to get control of the virus and lower the rate of infection.

“This is the way we turn it around: We stop making it easy for the virus,” he said. “We separate ourselves. When we have to be in an enclosed space, maybe in closer proximity the people than we want, we need to have a mask on. Any time you go out of the house, you have to have a mask on. If we do these things, the rate of acceleration of this virus will start to decrease.”

However, he said that doing these things requires leadership that we are not seeing from the White House.

“The president, though, is listening to a single voice in the White House who is just incompetent,” he said, referring to Dr. Scott Atlas, the right-wing radiologist who has regularly peddled misinformation about wearing face masks. “He has sidelined his professionals and he has brought in a radiologist who has no expertise in this. He’s not a clinician. He does not know what he’s doing.”

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Arizona voters may punish Trump-loving governor — here’s why

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Arizona voters are looking to take out their anger at Gov. Doug Ducey's response to the coronavirus by backing Democrat Joe Biden.

The state emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot by June, when Maricopa County was reporting up to 3,000 cases a day, a month after Ducey, under pressure from President Donald Trump and his anti-mask supporters, announced he was reopening the state -- and voters haven't forgotten, reported The Guardian.

“I would watch our governor doing his press conferences, and I would just get angry,” said Bill Whitmire, a 56-year-old from Phoenix who is still struggling with bouts of confusion and depression since recovering from the virus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Just incompetent’: CNN doctor reads Trump the riot act after US hits record COVID cases

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

Novel coronavirus cases in the United States hit a record high on Thursday, as numbers released by the COVID-19 Tracking Project show more than 88,000 new infections.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Friday slammed President Donald Trump for ignoring the record surge in cases and continuing to insist that America has "rounded the corner" on dealing with the disease.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is ‘blowing opportunity after opportunity’ in campaign’s last days: White House insiders

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

According to Politico's Playbook, political operatives in Donald Trump's "orbit" believe he is not adjusting his campaign on the fly to take advantage of what good news there is for his administration and is, therefore, "blowing opportunity after opportunity" to turn his numbers around with few days left before Nov. 3rd.

Writing "It's the pandemic, stupid," Politico's Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write that the president continues to be dogged by the coronavirus health crisis that is resurgent.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE