Kamala Harris just laughs after Mike Pence interrupted her: ‘Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lectured Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 vice presidential debate that was broadcast live on Wednesday evening.

“I thought we saw enough of it in last week’s debate, but I think this is supposed to be a debate based on fact and truth and the truth and the fact is Joe Biden has been very clear: he will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year,” Harris said.

Pence then interrupted Harris.

“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” Harris replied. “I’m speaking.”

Harris finally got in her answer on the Affordable Care Act.

“If you have a pre-existing condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they’re coming for you,” she said, pointing at Pence.

“If you love someone who has a pre-existing condition, they’re coming for you,” she continued.

“That’s nonsense,” Pence said, again interrupting Harris.

