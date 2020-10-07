Kamala Harris just laughs after Mike Pence interrupted her: ‘Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking’
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) lectured Vice President Mike Pence during the 2020 vice presidential debate that was broadcast live on Wednesday evening.
“I thought we saw enough of it in last week’s debate, but I think this is supposed to be a debate based on fact and truth and the truth and the fact is Joe Biden has been very clear: he will not raise taxes on anybody who makes less than $400,000 a year,” Harris said.
Pence then interrupted Harris.
“Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking,” Harris replied. “I’m speaking.”
Harris finally got in her answer on the Affordable Care Act.
“If you have a pre-existing condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they’re coming for you,” she said, pointing at Pence.
“If you love someone who has a pre-existing condition, they’re coming for you,” she continued.
“That’s nonsense,” Pence said, again interrupting Harris.
Watch:
‘He lost that trade war’: Kamala Harris destroys Pence on Trump’s signature economic ‘success’
At Wednesday night's vice presidential debate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) slammed Vice President Mike Pence for the administration's record on the economy.
"The vice president earlier said it's what he thinks as an accomplishment that the president's trade war with China. You lost that trade war," said Harris. "What ended up happening is because of a so-called trade war with China, America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs. Farmers have experienced bankruptcy because of it. We are in a manufacturing recession because of it. And when we look at where this administration has been, there are estimates that by the end of the term of this administration, they will have lost more jobs than almost any other presidential administration."
Kamala Harris won’t take a vaccine Trump recommends — unless Dr. Fauci also recommends it
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Saturday explained her perspective on whether to take a Trump administration COVID-19 vaccine during the 2020 vice presidential debate on Wednesday.
"If the Trump administration approves a vaccine -- before or after the election -- should Americans take it?" moderator Susan Page asked. "And would you take it?"
"If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it," Harris replied. "Absolutely."
"But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I'm not taking it," she added.
Pence slammed for trying to shift the blame for his COVID failures to ‘the American people’
At Wednesday's debate, Vice President Mike Pence tried to throw off criticism from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) about the administration's failures on COVID-19 by claiming that she lacks faith in the American people to make decisions for themselves about public health.
Commenters on social media were not impressed with Pence's deflection.
Pence positions the admin’s lax attitude on pandemic restrictions as “respecting the American people.”
Harris counters: “Let’s talk about respecting the American people. You respect the American people when you tell them the truth.”