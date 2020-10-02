Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany’s claims about Trump ballots dumped in a ditch fall apart

Published

4 mins ago

on

Kayleigh McEnany (Fox News/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany earlier this week claimed that several absentee ballots in Wisconsin had been found abandoned in a ditch as proof that President Donald Trump was right to question the integrity of mail-in ballots.

However, that story has now completely fallen apart.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Meagan Wolfe, director of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said during a news conference this week that “no Wisconsin absentee ballots were found” in a mail bag that was discovered last week in a ditch in Greenville, Wisconsin, although she said she didn’t know if any out-of-state ballots were caught up in the mail bag.

McEnany sparred with Fox News Radio reporter Jon Decker on Thursday when he asked her about Trump claiming that his voters’ ballots were being thrown into an unspecified river, and she responded by saying that the president actually meant the ditch in Greenville.

“In this particular statement, who is ‘they’ who found those ballots and where is this river?” he during a White House press briefing.

“The local authorities and it was a ditch in Wisconsin!” she snapped back, before accusing him of “missing the forest through the trees” by asking her to verify the president’s claims.

“I like to report accurately in the news,” Decker shot back. “When the president says ‘they found a lot of ballots in a river,’ I simply want to know where the river is.”


