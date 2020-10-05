Kayleigh McEnany’s deputies also testing positive for coronavirus

Two more White House staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Deputy press secretary Chad Gilmartin announced that he tested positive over the weekend, and when Karoline Leavitt did, as well.

At least a dozen members of President Donald Trump’s circle have tested positive for COVID-19 since last week, when the president announced his own infection, including Gilmartin’s boss, Kayleigh McEnany.

Gilmartin worked for McEnany on the president’s re-election campaign, and joined her at the White House after she was named press secretary in April 2020.

He’s also a cousin of McEnany’s husband, Tampa Bay Rays minor pitcher Sean Gilmartin.

Three reporters who cover the White House have also tested positive.