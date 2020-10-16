‘Kind of disgusted’: The View shreds GOP’s Ben Sasse for propping up a president he knows is unfit

“The View” co-hosts bashed Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) for backing President Donald Trump in the Senate while privately agreeing that he’s unfit for office.

The Nebraska Republican told constituents the “TV-obsessed, narcissistic” president could endanger the GOP Senate majority, and co-host Sunny Hostin said the senator’s scathing assessment made her angry.

“You know, Ben Sasse has been a critic of Donald Trump,” Hostin said. “He has openly criticized him before, but the bottom line is he’s also enabled this president, as have the other Republicans in the Senate and, you know, in the House.”

“I’m kind of disgusted that he feels this way yet voted not to impeach,” she added, “voted not to indict, and is now, you know, telling constituents, I guess, what he really thinks, yet is now also saying, but we’ve got to hold the Senate.”

Hostin also pointed out that Sasse appears likely to confirm Trump’s controversial Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, despite believing the president will lose his election in less than four weeks.

“He’s been participating in Judge Barrett’s, you know, hearings knowing that is sort of a sham hearing, right?” she said. “Pushing through a nominee yet also saying but we’ve got to hold the Senate so we can do more things like this. It’s the height of hypocrisy.”