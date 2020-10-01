Quantcast
KKK-linked flyers asking people to ‘vote pro-white’ appear on doorsteps in Pennsylvania

Published

1 min ago

on

KKK rally and march on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, 4th July, 1992 (Shutterstock)

Pennsylvania police are investigating flyers that were distributed asking people to “vote pro-white” in the upcoming election, KDKA reports.

The flyers that began showing up in Greene County were reportedly linked to the Ku Klux Klan. The flyer asks people to “Kontact the experts,” the Loyal White Knights, which is a KKK-affiliated group based in Pelham, North Carolina.

“Every officer here was offended and extremely motivated to find the individual passing out this information,” Capt. William DeForte said.

Watch a report on the story from KDKA in the video below:


