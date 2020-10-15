Quantcast
Landslide: Fox News’ Rupert Murdoch predicts Biden will defeat Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch (Shutterstock)

Rupert Murdoch has been telling his confidantes that Joe Biden will beat President Donald Trump in a landslide.

The Australian media mogul who built Fox News has been disgusted by the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to three people who have spoken to Murdoch, saying that Trump’s refusal to listen to experts had created a nonstop crisis that has consumed the presidency, reported The Daily Beast.

Even though Murdoch believes Trump will lose badly, the New York Post tabloid he owns pushed a sketchily sourced smear against Joe and Hunter Biden that dredges up Ukraine corruption allegations that led to the president’s impeachment last year.

Murdoch has had close contacts with Trump and his White House, but sources told the Beast the two have not spoken in weeks because the media mogul is sick of the president’s complaints about negative coverage on Fox News, which his Twitter feed suggests he watches obsessively.

He considered back in the winter whether to back a Democratic challenger, such as former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, one Murdoch executive said.

The 89-year-old Murdoch is “semi-retired” from daily operations of his media holdings, which he’s handed off to his eldest son Lachlan Murdoch.


