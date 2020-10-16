Latest Lincoln Project ad skewers Trump’s habitual mistreatment of women
The latest Lincoln Project ad takes aim at President Donald Trump’s habit of insulting women.
The new ad, “Girl in the Mirror,” views the Nov. 3 election through the eyes of girls and young women, and highlights the difference between the president and Joe Biden.
“Your daughters are listening and absorbing that message right in front of your eyes,” the ad says. “Now imagine a different future for her, a future with a president who doesn’t just value a female voice but chooses one to be his right-hand woman.”
2020 Election
Latest Lincoln Project ad skewers Trump’s habitual mistreatment of women
The latest Lincoln Project ad takes aim at President Donald Trump's habit of insulting women.
The new ad, "Girl in the Mirror," views the Nov. 3 election through the eyes of girls and young women, and highlights the difference between the president and Joe Biden.
"Your daughters are listening and absorbing that message right in front of your eyes," the ad says. "Now imagine a different future for her, a future with a president who doesn't just value a female voice but chooses one to be his right-hand woman."
2020 Election
‘Idiot has the nuclear codes’: Trump mocked for promoting satire site’s fake story that Twitter crashed itself to help Biden
President Donald Trump is being widely mocked for promoting a satirical, Christian conservative website's story that Twitter shut itself down on Thursday to block access to a debunked New York Post article in an effort to help Joe Biden.
"Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News" is the headline of the article Trump retweeted. It is from The Babylon Bee, which has been called "the Christian version of The Onion."
Trump left zero possibility that he was just retweeting it because he found it amusing.
"Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T," he tweeted early Friday morning.
2020 Election
Trump aides lament Guthrie town hall was ‘damaging’ to president as he ‘runs out of time’: AP reporter
Reporting on the fall-out from Donald Trump's controversial town hall on MSNBC on Thursday night, Associated Press White House correspondent Jonathan Lemire claimed that aides to the president are already admitting that the president made some "damaging" comments that could hurt his re-election campaign.
Speaking with "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski, Lemire said the range of topics exposed the president and his answers likely didn't make anyone on the fence consider voting for him.
"Viewers would have experienced some whiplash watching the two -- trying to watch both town halls," Lemire explained while comparing the Trump town hall to Democratic challenger Joe Biden's on ABC. "There was one moment that crystallized it: at the same moment that Trump was defending QAnon, Joe Biden was talking about the taxes. He showed empathy to the listeners, to those asking him questions."