Latest Lincoln Project ad skewers Trump’s habitual mistreatment of women

The latest Lincoln Project ad takes aim at President Donald Trump’s habit of insulting women.

The new ad, “Girl in the Mirror,” views the Nov. 3 election through the eyes of girls and young women, and highlights the difference between the president and Joe Biden.

“Your daughters are listening and absorbing that message right in front of your eyes,” the ad says. “Now imagine a different future for her, a future with a president who doesn’t just value a female voice but chooses one to be his right-hand woman.”