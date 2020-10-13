Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Lawyers get started!’ Trump already claiming fraud in California — where GOP busted with fake ballot dropoffs

Published

2 hours ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump is already claiming the vote is rigged against him in California, where the state’s Republicans have admitted to setting up misleading ballot boxes.

The California GOP admitted to placing more than 50 deceptively labeled drop boxes for mail-in ballots around the state, which officials say may be illegal, but Trump claimed he had already been victimized by fraud and asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

“California hired a pure Sleepy Joe Democrat firm to count and ‘harvest’ votes,” Trump tweeted. “No way Republicans get a fair shake. Lawyers, get started!!! @GOPLeader California is in big trouble. Vote Trump and watch the greatest comeback of them all!!! Also, New York and Illinois – go for it!”

Trump was referring to a $35 million contract between the California secretary of state’s office and the advisory firm SKDKnickerbocker for a voter outreach program, which House Republicans are investigating as a conflict of interest due to the company’s ties to Biden.

California’s Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla hired the firm, whose website identifies the company as “Team Biden,” to “educate the public on the safety, security, and ease of voting in the November General Election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News has reported the company’s contract proposal specifically stated the initiative would be necessary to overcome “misinformation” about mail-in voting spread by the president himself and conservative media outlets.

“The President and his allies, including those in certain corners of the media, continually repeat false claims that voting by mail is uniquely susceptible to fraud,” SKDK wrote in its proposal. “It’s not, and we need to make that clear.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly refuses to say whether she believes Roe v Wade properly decided

Published

2 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Amy Coney Barrett refused to tell Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) whether she believes Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided.

The California Democrat tried to pin her down on the landmark abortion case, but President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeatedly dodged the question.

"I want to be forthright and answer every question so far as I can," Barrett said. "I think on that question, you know, I'm going to invoke Justice [Elena] Kagan's description, which is perfectly put. When she was in her confirmation hearing she said she was not going to grade precedent or give it a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and I think in an area where precedent continues to be pressed and litigated as is true of [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey it would be particularly wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge. So if I express a view on a precedent it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s incompetence is turning his losing campaign ‘into a party-killing, landslide defeat’: conservative columnist

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin tore into the incompetence of GOP efforts to secure a second term for President Donald Trump — saying that the campaign was practically "doing Joe Biden's work for him."

"Trump gave up on negotiating a second covid-19 stimulus plan (then reversed course, but too late, it appears). As a result, he is not doing the one thing that could demonstrate that he cares about the lives of Americans and takes the pandemic seriously," wrote Rubin. "Trump also decided to try to ram through a Supreme Court justice at the last moment, thinking it would be a boost for his base. There is no sign it has done anything more to pump up his base (which gets narrower by the day), but it is underscoring Biden’s criticisms that Republicans are too willing to abuse power."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s court wrangler Mitch McConnell wants to ensure the Supreme Court champions one fundamental issue — and it’s not about abortion or gay rights

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Today’s political chatter was just bizarre. The talking point on the Sunday talk shows, pushed hard by Republicans and enabled by the media, was that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden needs to explain his stance on “court-packing,” that is, adding more justices to the Supreme Court. Some Democrats have begun to talk about that outcome if the Republicans ram through Amy Coney Barrett in these last few days before the election.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE