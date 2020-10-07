Quantcast
Connect with us

Legendary former CDC head rips Trump’s CDC chief in private letter: ‘It is a slaughter not a political dispute’

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump at the CDC (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

The former public health official credited with eradicating smallpox blasted President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill Foege, who led the Centers for Disease Control from 1977-1983, sent a private letter to the agency’s current director, Robert Redfield, and pressed him to acknowledge the administration’s failures in writing and chart a new course, reported USA Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You could upfront, acknowledge the tragedy of responding poorly, apologize for what has happened and your role in acquiescing,” Foege wrote Sept. 23, in a private letter obtained by the newspaper. “Don’t shy away from the fact this has been an unacceptable toll on our country. It is a slaughter and not just a political dispute.”

Foege scolded Redfield for sidelining the CDC’s experts and ignoring decades of experience in the administration’s response.

“This will go down as a colossal failure of the public health system of this country,” Foege wrote. “The biggest challenge in a century and we let the country down. The public health texts of the future will use this as a lesson on how not to handle an infectious disease pandemic.”

Foege confirmed the letter, and said he’d hoped it would remain private so Redfield would have a chance to change course.

So much of this is the deaths,” Foege told USA Today. “It’s the deaths.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Going public can only embarrass him and it doesn’t allow him to redeem himself,” the former CDC director said. “By doing this privately, he has a chance to do the right thing.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Electoral College nightmare: Legal scholars warn about the potential for a new Trump-fueled crisis

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Both of the two major parties' presidential candidates are septuagenarians; one of them, former Vice President Joe Biden, was recently in close proximity to a group of coronavirus-positive people, while the other, President Donald Trump, has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in the most crucial phase of infection. The two men's age, and their proximity to a disease that kills about 12% of those in their mid-70s and older, has prompted many outside observers and legal experts to be forced to confront the unthinkable: if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden dies before Election Day — or after the election but before the Electoral College convenes — will America enter a constitutional crisis?

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Aides fear Trump is melting down because of the ‘cocktail of drugs’ he’s taking for COVID: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump over the last two days has been behaving even more erratically than usual, as exemplified by his decision to call off economic relief talks only to insist that Democrats pass economic relief bills hours later.

The New York Times reports that some Trump officials are worried that "Mr. Trump’s behavior was spurred by a cocktail of drugs he has been taking to treat the coronavirus, including dexamethasone, a steroid that can cause mood swings and can give a false level of energy and a sense of euphoria."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP donors are giving up on Trump to keep Mitch McConnell in power: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

Republicans seem resigned to a loss for President Donald Trump and are focusing their resources on holding onto their Senate majority.

Top GOP donors have been shifting their focus to Senate races for weeks as the president continues to sink in the polls and the party's down-ballot candidates have been substantially out-raised, reported The Daily Beast.

“There is no discussion among donors about giving money to the president,” one prominent GOP donor told the website. “The discussion among donors, bundlers and check writers is about the Senate seats.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE