Lev Parnas demands GOP senator ‘tell the truth’ about Giuliani’s Russian misinformation campaign

Published

1 min ago

on

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (screengrab).

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was taken to task by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas for pushing suspected Russian disinformation against Hunter Biden.

Johnson on Wednesday argued it was a “scandal how the media is letting Joe Biden off the hook from answering some very serious questions.”

Parnas disagreed with Johnson’s perspective on the issue.

Addressing the Wisconsin senator, Parnas said, “the real scandal is how a sitting U.S Senator continues to lie to the American people.”

“It is time for you to tell the truth about when you knew about the Russian misinformation spread by Derkach and Telezhenko through you to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani,” Parnas wrote.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Olbermann: ‘This would be a great time for Donald Trump to release his Chinese tax returns’

Published

10 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

In Keith Olbermann's "The Worst Person in the World" segment, the reporter began, "This would be a great time for Donald Trump to release his Chinese tax returns." He added later, "What? You don't have such a limited brain capacity that the only things you can accuse your political rivals of are things you yourself are profoundly guilty of?"

Olbermann continued, "While Trump was explaining to his crowds at the latest Boogey rally that the pandemic is now 'ending' and he plans to get Biden about China in the debate while China fell off the top shelf of his closet and hit him squarely in his head."

Breaking Banner

Judge shoots down effort to delay hearing on Trump rape case — after Barr’s DOJ was caught lying: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

The United States Department of Justice received a public rebuke from a federal judge on Wednesday.

At issue was a hearing about the DOJ's efforts to have taxpayer-funded lawyers defend President Donald Trump in a civil case over whether he defamed E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of sexual assault.

The DOJ attempted to delay the case after a government attorney was denied access to the courthouse due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

2020 Election

WATCH: Trump campaign bans QAnon attire at North Carolina MAGA rally

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election campaign is banning supporters from wearing QAnon attire during his campaign rally in North Carolina.

The president is traveling for a Wednesday rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina.

NBC News reporters Carol Lee and Amanda Golden recorded video of a Trump campaign worker telling supporters at the gate the list of prohibited items.

The list includes bans on clothing with obscenities or QAnon messages.

A Trump campaign worker ahead of the President’s rally in Gastonia, NC, is informing attendees as they arrive at the main entrance that they cannot wear any QAnon attire.

