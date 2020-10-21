Lev Parnas demands GOP senator ‘tell the truth’ about Giuliani’s Russian misinformation campaign

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was taken to task by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas for pushing suspected Russian disinformation against Hunter Biden.

Johnson on Wednesday argued it was a “scandal how the media is letting Joe Biden off the hook from answering some very serious questions.”

Parnas disagreed with Johnson’s perspective on the issue.

Addressing the Wisconsin senator, Parnas said, “the real scandal is how a sitting U.S Senator continues to lie to the American people.”

“It is time for you to tell the truth about when you knew about the Russian misinformation spread by Derkach and Telezhenko through you to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Rudy Giuliani,” Parnas wrote.