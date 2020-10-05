‘Lights are off’ in White House press shop after multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19

The “lights are off” and no one’s staffing the White House press office after multiple officials have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her deputies, Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt, have tested positive for COVID-19 since President Donald Trump announced his own infection, and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said that had cut into operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My colleague Jim Acosta just went by the area that reporters like us have access to in the White House,” Collins said. “Very few staffers are there, lights are off and it goes to show you how prevalent it is inside the West Wing. We should note it came 24 hours after staffers got an email yesterday telling them if they had symptoms or anything like that to stay home, and said if they develop symptoms, they should not contact the White House medical unit about testing, instead go to their primary care provider.”

“That email came several days after the president had been admitted to the hospital, so it did raise questions for staffers in the West Wing about what to do if they start to get symptoms,” she added. “That’s a concern for pretty much everyone now given just how many of the president’s staffers are now positive for coronavirus.”