Lincoln Project blasts Trump’s unhinged tweeting: ‘This is not normal’

President Donald Trump spent much of Monday ranting on Twitter, before flying to Florida for a campaign rally.

The Lincoln Project, the group of former top GOP strategists seeking to beat Trump in the 2020 election, blasted Trump’s tweeting in a video released Monday evening.

67 unhinged tweets this morning. This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/3ipFD6dUaq — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 12, 2020

Here are some of the thoughts Trump has shared on Twitter, but does not included his dozens of retweets that were also sent:

The Republicans are giving the Democrats a great deal of time, which is not mandated, to make their self serving statements relative to our great new future Supreme Court Justice. Personally, I would pull back, approve, and go for STIMULUS for the people!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Our Country cannot survive as a Socialist Nation, and that’s what the Democrats want it to be. The USA will never become a large scale version of Venezuela. All control is already being taken away from Sleepy Joe. He has Zero to say!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Stock Market Up Big. Do I get no credit for this? Never even mentioned by the Fake News. A New Record for Stocks and Jobs Growth. Remember, “it’s the Economy Stupid”. VOTE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Maxine Waters has long been considered “the most corrupt person in Congress”. Only habit keeps her there. Vote for Joe E. Collins lll and get this long time CROOK, Maxine Waters, out of office!!! https://t.co/NeJvqV8JXE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

November 3rd. will be the most exciting day in U.S. Election History, even more so than 2016. Tremendous excitement and enthusiasm, like perhaps never seen before. Nobody showing up to Sleepy Joe Rallies. Places are DEAD. Stiff!!! See you in Florida tonight. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Remember, Stock Market at an All Time High, and going up. 401k’s at RECORD. With Sleepy Joe comes Tax Increases, jobs losses and DEPRESSION like never seen before!!! VOTE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

SO MUCH FAKE NEWS! The Lamestream Media has gone absolutely insane because they realize we are winning BIG in all of the polls that matter. They write or show one false story after another. They are truly sick people. VOTE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Save your 2nd Amendment. Vote Trump! https://t.co/3MU5xihohD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

California is going to hell. Vote Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

New York has gone to hell. Vote Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Illinois has no place to go. Sad, isn’t it? Vote Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

See you in Sanford, Florida, tonight for a Big Rally. Covered Live on @OANN, @newsmax and @cspan. Enjoy!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Record 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. 53% Approval Rating Overall. Record 56% “Better Off Now” than 4 Years Ago (Gallup) during the Obama/Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, even as we round the turn on the China Plague. Thank you. Next year will be the BEST EVER!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Remember, I wouldn’t be President now had Obama and Biden properly done their job. The fact is, they were TERRIBLE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

STOCK MARKET UP BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

So Crazy to watch Senator Blumenthal of Connecticut lecture all on morals & ethics when for 25 years he said he was a Great War Hero in Vietnam, and he was never even there. He lied & cheated right up until the day he got caught. Thank you to those in military who turned him in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

We will have Healthcare which is FAR BETTER than ObamaCare, at a FAR LOWER COST – BIG PREMIUM REDUCTION. PEOPLE WITH PRE EXISTING CONDITIONS WILL BE PROTECTED AT AN EVEN HIGHER LEVEL THAN NOW. HIGHLY UNPOPULAR AND UNFAIR INDIVIDUAL MANDATE ALREADY TERMINATED. YOU’RE WELCOME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Republicans must state loudly and clearly that WE are going to provide much better Healthcare at a much lower cost. Get the word out! Will always protect pre-existing conditions!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

The Economy is about ready to go through the roof. Stock Market ready to break ALL-TIME RECORD. 401k’s incredible. New Jobs Record. Remember all of this when you VOTE. Sleepy Joe wants to quadruple your Taxes. Depression!!! Don’t let it happen! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

STOCK MARKET UP ANOTHER 300 POINTS – GREATEST LEADING INDICATOR OF THEM ALL!!! DON’T RUIN IT WITH SLEEPY JOE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

HAPPY COLUMBUS DAY TO ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Almost nobody showed up to the Sleepy Joe Biden “Rally” in Ohio. The reporting and polls are a Media Con Job – Fake News. We have far more support and enthusiasm than even in 2016. November 3rd. will be a great day for America!!! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

So Biden is coughing and hacking and playing “fingers” with his mask, all over the place, and the Fake News doesn’t want to even think about discussing it. “Journalism” has reached the all time low in history. Sadly, Lamestream knows this and doesn’t even care! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Heading to the Greatest Economy Of All Time!!! VOTE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

307,000 Veterans Died waiting for Healthcare at the V.A. During Sleepy Joe Biden’s Watch. 800,000 Records Stalled! A complete and total disaster. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Joe Biden has let the Unions down — always has, always will! https://t.co/XIEd0dSEvA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Viewership for NBA Finals Finale Crash Nearly 70%, Beaten by Random Sunday Night Football Game https://t.co/RaDVRSE4ww via @BreitbartNews Maybe they were watching in China, but I doubt it. Zero interest! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Leaving now for Florida Rally. Big crowds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Cuomo Dodges on Whether Sending COVID Patients into Nursing Homes Was a Mistake https://t.co/okkpcFyO3n via @BreitbartNews. He really blew it. Could have put people in Convention Center or Hospital Ship. Didn’t have a clue!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

He should sue the women, and all of those who illegally worked with them, for false and disgusting accusations!!! https://t.co/ocdEeIFxeF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Sleepy Joe Biden had a particularly bad day today. He couldn’t remember the name of Mitt Romney, said again he was running for the U.S. Senate, and forgot what State he was in. If I did any of this, it would be disqualifying. With him, he’s just Sleepy Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

What’s going on, almost nobody is showing up for Sleepy Joe rallies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Republicans should be strongly focused on completing a wonderful stimulus package for the American People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

The World Health Organization just admitted that I was right. Lockdowns are killing countries all over the world. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. Open up your states, Democrat governors. Open up New York. A long battle, but they finally did the right thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Happy National Farmers Day! pic.twitter.com/2Q8dbu5UyO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Biden losing big in Florida. Only Fake Polls show otherwise! Bad for Healthcare. Thinks he’s running for the Senate. Forgot Mitt Romney’s name, and where he was! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

“I’m running as a proud Democrat, for the Senate”. Sleepy Joe Biden today. It’s only going to get worse. It is not sustainable for our County – China will own us!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

.@FoxNews allows more negative ads on me than practically all of the other networks combined. Not like the old days, but we will win even bigger than 2016. Roger Ailes was the GREATEST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020